Sports Events in Singapore (1-7 Nov)

Singapore Standard Chartered Marathon 2019. (FILE PHOTO: Singapore Standard Chartered Marathon)

SINGAPORE Here’s an overview of sporting events and developments in Singapore over the past week (1-7 November):

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon returns in hybrid format next month

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) returns next month in a hybrid format for the second year in a row, featuring two Grand Finale celebrations, a Virtual Race (VR) Grand Finale that will take place from December 1-12 at the SCSM virtual club, and a personal Grand Final on December 4 and 5 at The [email protected] Bay.

The personal Grand Finale offers limited places for fully vaccinated individuals or those with a valid pre-event test (PET) result to compete in three different categories: the 5K, 10K and the Toyota Ekiden (team of four).

While there will be no road closures for the Marina Bay run, safe controls in place will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Those who prefer to run at a time and route of their choice can register for the VR Grand Finale with the 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Kids 1.5K and Kids 3K from December 1-12.

The SCSM virtual club is hosting a VR marathon this month, with registered participants covering the total marathon distance of 42.195km over multiple sessions.

For more information about signing up for the SCSM, please visit: www.singaporemarathon.com.

Lions head to Dubai for training camp, without captain Hariss Harun

The Singapore men’s national team will head to Dubai from November 8-17 for a training camp in preparation for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup.

They will play two friendlies as part of the training camp: against Kyrgyzstan on November 11 and then against Morocco on November 16. The game against Kyrgyzstan – in 96th place in the world ranking – will be an international “A” friendly match, while the match in Morocco will be an exhibition game where Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida will try to get as many players as possible without substitutions. let play restrictions.

Story continues

Captain Hariss Harun has been banned from the camp after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He has been placed in self-isolation and his condition will be monitored further.

A total of 27 players will travel to Dubai, with the five overseas players joining the local players there. Young Lions striker Ilhan Fandi is on standby in Singapore.

Singapore will host the AFF Suzuki Cup with 10 teams from December 5 to January 1. The Lions will begin their Group A campaign against Myanmar on December 5, before taking on the Philippines, Brunei or East Timor and Thailand.

Singapore national youth paddler Zhou Jingyi wins the girls U-17 singles title at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Szombathely, Hungary. (PHOTO: Singapore Table Tennis Association)

Izaac Quak and Zhou Jingyi achieve age group titles in Europe

A week after winning the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender tournament in Italy, Singaporean youth paddler Izaac Quek won the Under-19 boys’ singles event at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Szombathely on Wednesday (November 4). , Hungary.

The 15-year-old defeated Czech Adam Stalzer 3-2 to win the title. Earlier on Tuesday, he had finished third in the U-17 boys’ singles, losing 2-3 to another Czech paddler Simon Belik in the semi-final.

Fellow youth paddler Zhou Jingyi also took the U-17 girls’ singles title in the same tournament, beating Indian Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade 3-1 in the final on Saturday.

Earlier this week, she had placed second in both the U-17 and U-19 girls events at another WTT Youth Contender tournament in Senec, Slovakia. She lost 2-3 to Ghorpade in the U-17 final on Tuesday and then 0-3 to Australia’s Liu Yangzi in the U-19 final on Wednesday.

Her compatriot Ser Lin Qian also finished second in the U-15 girls’ event on Wednesday, losing 0-3 to Indian Saini Suhana.

SNPC sends 13 para athletes to Asian Youth Para Games

The Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) has selected 13 youth para athletes to represent Singapore at the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) 2021 in Bahrain from December 2-6.

Boccia athlete Aloysius Gan will be Singapore’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, while Paralympic bronze medalist Theresa Goh will lead the contingent as chef de mission.

The ready athletes participate in four sports: athletics, boccia, swimming and table tennis. Three of them participated in the previous AYPG in Dubai in 2017 – Muhammad Nur Ariq Yaakub, Siti Nurhayati Ali Aksar Khan and Colin Soon.

The Singapore contingent will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will undergo an additional flu vaccination before departure. All youth combatants have trained within a bubble to minimize disruptions to their training plans.

Do you have a sporting event to tell our users? Email us at [email protected] Please provide as much detail as possible in your email, including videos and photos.