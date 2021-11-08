Fencing wins nine medals at Max Garret Open





STATE COLLEGE, Dad.Led by two gold medalists in sophomore Mina Yamanaka (women’s epee) and junior Joon Paik (men’s foil), nine Lions fencers earned medals at Columbia’s season-opening Max Garret Open on Saturday and Sunday at Penn State University’s Multi-Sport Building Indoor Track. A full set of results is available at: this link. “This weekend we had the chance to screen against some of the best programs in the country,” says Columbia Head Fencing Coach Michael Sincerely said. “I’m very proud of the team and look forward to the Western Invitational next weekend.” The Columbia women’s team came home with five medals on Saturday. Yamanaka claimed the women’s individual épée title with a 15-12 win over Penn State’s Jaclyn Khrol in the final game. The gold medalist finished the game with an overall record of 13-2. In women’s foil, sophomore Delphine DeVore placed second to earn the silver medal with a 13-4 record, freshman Vivian Zheng tied for third place for the bronze and freshman Zander Rhodes placed sixth. DeVore dropped the 13-12 decision against Penn State’s Samantha Catantan in the final. Junior Daniella Timofeyev earned a silver after finishing second in the women’s saber while setting a record of 12-4, freshman Chloe Gouhin took the bronze with a third place and sophomore Vera Kong followed by sixth place. Timofeyev advanced to the final, where she lost a 15-13 match to Ohio State’s Julieta Toledo. The Columbia men’s team captured four medals on Sunday. Paik compiled a 14-2 record, beating Penn State’s Shane Iverson 15-8 in the men’s foil final to claim the gold medal. He was followed by junior Ashton Daniel (12-3) and junior Andrew Zheng (12-2), who both tied for third place in the bronze medal. Senior James Bourtis also had an impressive performance in fifth place. First year Justin Haddad claimed a silver medal with a 10-6 and second place in the men’s epee. He dropped a 15-11 decision against Ohio State’s Miles Weiss in the final. A total of 41 Lions took part in the event, including 19 women and 22 men. The event was contested using a regional format. Columbia competed against fencers from several schools, including Lafayette, North Carolina, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Temple, Wagner, and Yale. The Lions return to action next weekend at the Air Force Western Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Lions will screen eight double team games against the likes of Stanford, North Carolina, Incarnate Word, Air Force, UC San Diego, Northwestern (women’s) only), Brandeis and NJIT. The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. COLUMBIA’S MAX GARRET OPEN RESULTS

State College, Pa. | Saturday-Sunday 6-7 November 2021

Indoor track for multiple sports SATURDAY RESULTS women’s foil

2. Delphine DeVore , 4-2, 5-1, 4-1 (lost to Penn State’s Samantha Catantan 13-12 in final) (13-4)

T3. Vivian Zheng , 5-1, 5-1, 3-1 (13-3)

6. Zander Rhodes , 6-0, 5-1, 2-1 (13-2)

18. Ruoqiu Fei , 4-2, 4-2, 0-1 (8-5) Women’s epee

1. Mina Yamanaka , 5-1, 3-1, 5-0 (defeats Penn State’s Jaclyn Khrol 15-12 in final) (13-2)

12. Audrey Chu , 4-2, 4-1, 1-1 (9-4)

T17. Kenya Enough , 4-2, 3-2, 0-1 (7-5)

37. Olive Lee , 1-5 (1-5) women’s saber

2. Daniella Timofeyev , 4-1, 4-2, 4-1 (lost to Ohio State’s Julieta Toledo 15-13 in final) (12-4)

T3. Chloe Gouhin , 4-2, 5-0, 3-1 (12-3)

6. Vera Kong , 5-0, 5-1, 2-1 (12-2)

10. Nora Burke , 3-2, 4-2, 1-1 (8-5)

11. Anna Lic , 3-2, 4-2, 1-1 (8-5)

T24. Chiara Di Pernan , 2-3, 3-3, 0-1 (5-7)

26. Megan Liang , 4-1, 3-3, 0-1 (7-5)

30. Juliana Weber , 2-3, 2-3, 0-1 (4-7)

42. Anika Tapatsaris, 3-3, 0-6 (3-9)

44. Charlotte Depew , 0-5 (0-5) SUNDAY RESULTS Men’s Foil

1. Joon Paik , 4-2, 5-0, 5-0 (defeats Penn State’s Shane Iverson 15-8 in final) (14-2)

T3. Ashton Daniel , 6-0, 3-2, 3-1 (12-3)

T3. Andrew Zheng , 5-0, 4-1, 3-1 (12-2)

5. James Bourtis , 5-1, 5-0, 2-1 (12-2)

11. Zachary Binder , 3-2, 3-2, 1-1 (7-5)

18. Zachary Zusin , 4-2, 4-1, 0-1 (8-4)

38. Michael Hilmer , 0-6 (0-6) Men’s Epee

2. Justin Haddad , 3-3, 3-2, 4-1 (lost to Ohio State’s Miles Weiss 15-11 in final) (10-6)

9. Alan Temiryaeve , 4-1, 5-0, 1-1 (10-2)

10. Teddy Lombardo , 5-0, 4-1, 1-1 (10-2)

15. No Schouker, 2-3, 2-3, 1-1 (5-7)

T17. Ethan Kushnerik , 5-1, 4-1, 0-1 (9-3)

21. Ben Sherwin , 2-4, 3-2, 0-1 (5-7)

26. Jack Lin , 2-4, 2-3, 0-1 (4-8)

28. Timothy Lim , 3-3, 2-3, 0-1 (5-7)

T31. Ethan Chino , 3-3, 2-3 (5-6) Men’s saber

9. Christopher Walker , 4-1, 5-0, 0-1 (9-2)

17. Robert Vidovszky , 4-1, 2-3 (6-4)

21. Trenton Schmitt , 3-2, 1-4 (4-6)

