India out of World Cup, New Zealand and Pakistan win, Australia semi-final fixture

New Zealand reached the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Sunday, a result that eliminated star-studded India from the tournament.

Skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) chased a modest 125 and set an unbeaten score of 68 to drive the team home in 18.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwis join Pakistan confirmed as Australias semi-final opponent as the two teams enter the Group 2 semi-finals, leaving Indias final match against Namibia on Monday a rubber dead.

England and Australia have already reached the Group 1 semi-finals.

It was a strong performance, Williamson said.

We know how dangerous this side of Afghanistan is. It was good for us to be able to set the tone with the ball, take wickets early and then subpar. 150-155 would have been par.

The Kiwis will face England in the semifinals.

There is another strong challenge ahead. England is a very strong side, Williamson said.

It is important to us that we continue to learn and build. Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi admitted that making just 124 would probably never be enough.

– Not a decent total –

This was not a decent total, Nabi said after his team concluded the tournament with two wins and three losses.

Still, we did our best with the ball. We played good cricket in the tournament and we will take in a lot of positives.

But we need to correct the mistakes we made with the bat.

Fast left arm Trent Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs and was ably supported by Tim Southee, who took two wickets, to limit Afghanistan to 124-8.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respect after they chose to bat first.

New Zealand pace bowlers rattled the oppositions top order with quick strikes as Adam Milne sent back Mohammad Shahzad who was caught back for four in his first over.

Boult headed the other way to take out Hazratullah Zazai for two and Southee held on to Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for six as Afghanistan slipped back to 19-3.

Zadran counter-attacked with a handful of limits, including two from Jimmy Neesham, but soon went on the defensive after losing his partner Gulbadin Naib for 15.

Naib dragged a wide delivery from Kiwi leg spinner Ish Sodhi on his stumps. Skipper Mohammad Nabi joined Zadran at the crease as the duo tried to push the score against the spinners and Mitchell Santner singled out for runs.

Left-handed Zadran crushed Santner for two sixes and later reached his 50 in 33 balls. It was his second fifty in this T20 World Cup and sixth overall.

Southee broke the partnership by 59 runs, beating Nabi for 14. Boult got the main scalp from Zadran with Neesham taking a good dive into the deep end and the Afghans struggling to get runs in the final overs.

New Zealand continued clinically in their humble pursuit with Martin Gutptill and Daryl Mitchell mixing their singles and twos with occasional borders.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with Mitchell’s wicket, caught behind for 17. Spin king Rashid Khan then sent Guptill back with a bowl of 28 to take his 400th wicket in T20 matches.

But Williamson was up against Conway, who joined his skipper for a smooth partnership that sent the team home.

Left-handed Conway broke four boundaries and the winning runs in his 32-ball knock.

BABAR, MALIK LEAD PAKISTAN TO T20 WORLD CUP SEMI AGAINST AUSTRALI

Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of stunning half-centuries of Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik on Sunday to set up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Skipper Babar scored a polished 47-ball-66 for his 24th-50 in Twenty20 internationals, and his fourth in five games, while Malik didn’t hit an 18-ball 54 as Pakistan scored 189-4 in their 20 overs.

Scotland was never on the hunt as they managed to take 117-6 with Richie Berrington fighting a lone hand during his 37-ball 54 not out with four limits and a six.

The win gave Pakistan five wins in as many matches, putting Group 2 at the top with ten points.

They now meet Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Friday (1pm AEDT).

Scotland lost skipper Kyle Coetzer (nine), Matthew Cross (five) and George Munsey (17) before crossing fifty and it was left to Berrington and Micheal Leask (14) to add 46 for the fifth wicket.

But the asking price continued to climb as spinner Shadab Khan (2-14) ramped up the pressure. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali each claimed a wicket.

Previously, Babar had given the platform another fine knock. Malik then took advantage of the Scottish attack in his fiery knock, consisting of six hits over the fence and one boundary, taking over 26 from Chris Greavess last.

Babar broke five boundaries and three sixes to become the tournament’s top scorer, passing England’s Jos Buttlers 240 in five games with 264 in as many games.

He went out to spinner Greaves in the 18th over, while Pakistan increased the scoring percentage, taking 129 in the last ten overs and an incredible 77 in the last five.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (15) had put down a slow 35 for the opening score. Rizwan, at five, broke the West Indian Chris Gayles record for most runs in Twenty20 cricket in a calendar year. Rizwan now has 1,676 runs in 41 games.

Gayle scored 1,665 in 36 games in 2015.

Mohammad Hafeez scored a solid 19-ball 31 with four boundaries and a six.