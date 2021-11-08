Changes must be made after a humiliating loss to South Carolina

Florida was pulverized 40-17 by South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday night. A crisp, perfect night of football quickly turned into a nightmare for the Gators, who led 7-3 before the Gamecocks scored 40 of the game’s next 43 points. It was the last humiliating defeat for a Florida team that has now lost 3 consecutive games and a program that has dropped 8 of its last 10 against Power 5 opponents.

Controversial head coach Dan Mullen said he was “deeply disappointed” after the loss but was hesitant when asked if there would be staff changes, insisting that Florida “evaluate” the situation. The Gators have not made anyone else available for media comment, but even without speaking to the Florida players, it is clear that there is little to “evaluate” in Gainesville.

Something has to change and the financial circumstances surrounding the situation with Mullen and his staff suggest that perhaps now is the time to act. Mullen’s buyout is $12 million, which seems steep, but ranks only 8th in the SEC and 31st, according to Thomas Goldkamp of 247 Sports. The Gators also have multiple assistants, including defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, whose contracts expire at the end of this season. As a result, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin faces a choice: give Mullen a chance to straighten out, a decision that would require investment in new contracts, both for current Florida staff and new faces; or move on at a time when the business side of things would make a coaching change the most cost-effective change over several years.

SDS spoke to multiple high-level Florida boosters on Saturday night, both during and after the South Carolina debacle. One such booster, who has been instrumental in upgrading Florida sports facilities for football and other sports, delivered a simple message: “This has got to change, and it should change Monday with multiple layoffs of staff. If not.” If that’s the case, we’ll just wait for the guillotine to drop.”

The guillotine could fall on Stricklin himself if he doesn’t act quickly and decisively.

Already under fire for the athletics program’s mishandling of abuse allegations against former women’s basketball coach, Cameron Newbauer, allegations first reported by Zachary Huber of the Independent Florida Alligator, who was later denied access to a small press conference on the allegations, Stricklin has little margin for error. He hired Mullen and for three years it seemed like a great decision. But Stricklin also signed Mullen Grantham to hold on after Florida squandered a National Championship-caliber attack with the program’s worst defense since the 0-10-1 1979 team; and for better or for worse, athletic directors in the powerful SEC are governed by the decisions that affect their football programs.

Saturday night, the fruit of the Grantham decision continued to poison the roots of this program.

The Gators surrendered 284 yards and rushed to a Gamecocks team that struggled to run all season. Florida hemorrhages rush recruiting opponents under Grantham is nothing new. In the last 3 games, the Gators have lost 321 yards to LSU, 193 to No. 1 Georgia and 284 yards over South Carolina. Two of those teams entered the competition which was nationally ranked near the bottom of the country in haste. Throw in the 435-yard Cotton Bowl record Oklahoma set a season ago, and you get a sense of just how horribly Florida was up front under Grantham. As Stricklin evaluates Mullen, serious thought needs to be given to how Mullen might “evaluate” his program and decide that Grantham was the best answer for his defence.

It’s not just Grantham, of course.

Florida’s inability to recruit against fellow conference powers Alabama, Georgia and LSU has taken its toll on the Gators.

Look no further than Florida’s beleaguered, battered defensive front, which has relied on multiple transfer portal players throughout the year, with only Zachary Carter and Gervon Dexter ‘homemade’ talents in the top 5 in total photos taken. Florida has also been devastated by the loss of middle linebacker Ventrell Miller. Losing an All-SEC linebacker would hurt any program, but the Gators have been especially burned by the loss of Miller for their inability to recruit another high-quality mid-linebacker. Instead, Florida had to play in the very talented but hopelessly out of position Mohamoud Diabate, and Diabate, despite great efforts and football intelligence, is no match for the task.

All things considered, these are not ailments that can be remedied overnight.

But neither are they problems that should result in performances as gruesome as the one Florida delivered on Saturday night.

The Gators played on a Gamecocks team under a first-year head coach, and with a 3rd-string quarterback, Jason Brown, making his first Division 1 start, the Gators were bombed in all facets.

South Carolina, which averaged 20.9 points per game — 13th in the SEC — had 23 before halftime against Florida, even ahead of Jabari Ellis’ scoop and the score from an Emory Jones fumble late in the 2nd quarter made up for it. 30-10. The Gators’ best counter-punch, their footrace — which came in Saturday and led the nation in yards per attempt at 6.1 — didn’t even attempt a run until it was 10-7 Gamecocks. On the night, Florida accumulated just 82 yards of rushing, a season low, against a Gamecocks defensive front that had been unable to slow down run play all season.

Worse than the statistical failures, Florida seemed disinterested and unconcerned. Maybe it was the cold air of Columbia. Maybe it was the flu that raged through the football building all week. But for a program closing media access to players this week, presumably to circle the wagons and focus on South Carolina, the Gators seemed to lack focus and, worse, fortitude. Punched in the mouth early, Florida withered. An alligator is one of the oldest, strongest, fiercest, fight-to-the-death species on the planet. Florida wasn’t playing like a roaming gang of angry alligators on Saturday night. It played like dwindling grass lizards scurrying under rocks at the first sign of danger.

This is the situation that Stricklin must ‘evaluate’ from Sunday.

Was a 40-17 loss to a mediocre South Carolina team so eloquently worded the “Gator Standard” Mullen when he was hired Nov. 4? In Gainesville, is it acceptable to lose 8 out of 10 games against Power 5 opponents, a series of futility unmatched even in the darkest days of Will Muschamp’s regime?

Evaluating the answers to those questions doesn’t take long.

Stricklin’s decision shouldn’t either.