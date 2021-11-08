Field hockey Rutgers wins historic Big Ten Tournament title: a dream come true

Michigan kept coming. So much so that it seemed like there were more players on the field than Rutgers. And then, with five minutes to go, so did the Wolverines.

But the Scarlet Knights didn’t flinch. Instead, they kept finding ways to avert the attack until it was time for their own rush to celebrate history.

Rutgers field hockey won its first Big Ten tournament title in athletic division history on Sunday, returning the Wolverines 1-0 behind a sensational defensive attempt and a timed first-half goal from Tayla Parkes in front of a historic crowd of 1,617 on the field. Bauer Track and Field complex in Piscataway,

It’s a dream come true. Literally, said head coach Meredith Civico. It’s an incredible amount of hard work, dedication from these players, belief in our program, my vision for Rutgers hockey, athletic vision, it all comes to life. I don’t think it gets any better than this.

The win is the latest step in what has been steady growth under Civico, who first took over the program in 2012 as a 28-year-old coach and has built her team from an on-campus sideshow to one of Rutgers’ most successful programs. The Scarlet Knights ended a 32-year drought in the NCAA tournament in 2018, but had just missed the tournament the past two seasons. With the league title in hand, there’s a good chance they’ll be National No. 1 when the bracket is set late Sunday night.

It feels incredible. We’re finally getting the recognition Rutgers hockey deserves, said Kerrie Burns, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. We have worked for this and we have finally achieved it.

Michigan defeated Rutgers, 12-3, and had four shots on target for the Scarlet Knights two. But goalkeeper Gianna Glatz was a brick wall even after the Wolverines pulled goalkeeper Anna Spieker for an extra striker in the final minutes. Parkes scored the only goal of the game with about six minutes left before half-time on an assist from Bridy Molyneaux.

This Rutgers win comes two weeks after the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights 3-0 in Ann Arbor.

It says a lot about Rutgers, Civico said. This program, this university, this athletic department is so incredibly rugged and focused on getting better and competing. I think this is just the beginning for Rutgers. Not just hockey, but all athletics. We are here to stay.

Rutgers went seven years in the Big Ten without a single conference championship. In the span of two weeks, it has won at least two regular season titles in women’s football and this tournament is crowned with the finals of the women’s football conference.

We may be the first, but I know there are many more to come, Glatz said. Our university has something special about it. And Rutgers in the Big Ten, should have been here. We’ve got Jersey behind us.

