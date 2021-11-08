The table tennis challenge starts today! The list of seeded players has been released and 5 national table tennis players will participate in the qualifiers





In the early morning of November 8, Beijing time, the first table tennis WTT Slovenia Challenge in 2021 came to an end. National Table Tennis won 4 crowns and 2 Asians, and Indian players also won 1 crown. The competition was very fierce, and 5 of the Chinese team lost upset. The Foreign War. On the afternoon of November 8, the national table tennis soldiers head without stopping to the battlefield of Slovenia’s second round, and this time they will face the stronger top players of the foreign federation, including world champion Zhuang Zhiyuan, world runner-up Falk, and Simon, Dakko and others. According to the agreement, there are five national table tennis players who have to play the qualifier. The competition will no doubt be fiercer and the Chinese team faces great challenges! See below for details. This year, the World Table Tennis Federation has organized a total of 7 WTT adult events, including 3 in Qatar and 2 in Slovenia, which are relatively concentrated, which may also be to reduce the back and forth of athletes during the epidemic. No, the first race in Slovenia ended in Lashko and the second race starts in Novi Mesto. Compared to the last stop, the line-up of the women’s singles in this competition has not changed much. Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan are hopeful to meet again in the final and win the championship and second place for the Chinese team, but the men’s singles is much more complicated. The official website announcement reveals that Slovenia’s second-round men’s singles athletes are clearly much stronger. The top 10 players are not soft kakis. They are: Lin Gaoyuan, Falke, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Simon, Dakko, Zhuang Zhiyuan, Gardos, Carlsson, Ghanana Sekaryan. Among them, Falk is the runner-up of the Men’s Table Tennis World Championships, which Xu Xin and Lin Gaoyuan won; Zhuang Zhiyuan is the double world men’s table tennis champion, beating Ma Long and Zhang Benzhihe; Simon knocked out Xu at the last World Table Tennis Championships. xin; Daktronics knocked out Zhang Benzhihe at the Olympics this year; Ghana Na Sekaran once defeated Wang Chuqin and Zhang Benzhihe – these people are undoubtedly the target of national table tennis. In the last competition, only 3 players from the National Ping Pong Team participated in the qualifying competition. However, due to the addition of many high-level athletes, the Chinese team will have 5 people participating in the qualifying match, namely Lin Gaoyuan (Men’s Doubles) and Zhou Qihao. (Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles), Liu Dingshuo (Men’s Singles), Wang Yidi (Women’s Doubles), Liu Weishan (Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles). So can the national table tennis achieve the feat of winning 5 championships this time? Will someone lose again in the foreign war? It’s another 7-day battle, let’s wait together: Come on, the Chinese team!

