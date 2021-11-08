Hokies falls in double OT to No. 6 Pitt in ACC quarterfinal





PITTSBURGH, Dad. The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team fell 2-1 in double overtime to No. 6 Pitt in the ACC Championship quarterfinals on Sunday night. The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team fell 2-1 in double overtime to No. 6 Pitt in the ACC Championship quarterfinals on Sunday night. The Hokies (10-5-3, 3-4-1 ACC) suppressed the Panther’s attack (11-4-1, 5-2-1 ACC) for most of the game after scoring in the 5eminute to Valentin Noel. In the end, it was a Noel brace that sent Tech home in the 103rdminute. On paper, the best-seeded Pitt squad had a 10-4 lead in shots on target, but it seemed like Virginia Tech’s chances were perfectly timed to make it feel like any team’s game. Ben Martino made his mark on the game with eight saves, each of which seemed to improve in skill as the number increased. The Pittsburgh native was quick off his line all night, preventing the Panthers from taking advantage of 50-50 balls being played at goal. Perhaps the most impressive save of the night came in the closing moments of the first overtime. A Jackson Walti rocket from outside the 18-yard box was close to finding the top corner, but Martino reached to the left and sent the shot over the bar. Tech was able to hold out for most of the match thanks to the quick response from Kyle McDowell . in the 9eminute, Jacob Labovitz sent a ball over the penalty area that eventually landed on McDowell’s left foot, who hammered the shot between the legs of the Pitt keeper to tie the score. Pol Monells the Hokies had the best shot at doubling their score when he sent a powerful shot off the bar in the 78eminute. Sivert Hauglic was returned to the starting lineup after being suspended by a red card in the first round. However, the captain suffered an injury and contributed only 45 minutes on the pitch. The match retained a physical character that resulted in Danny Flores and McDowell was also out due to injury, but both players returned. Then Virginia Tech shifts its focus to the NCAA tournament and sees a seeded spot in the field. The Hokies went 4-5-1 against their ACC opposition this season, along with an undefeated 6-0-2 record in non-conference play. Those slates combined for one of the toughest schedules in the country and included a win against No. 1 Marshall in August.

