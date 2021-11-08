Highlights, Pakistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, goes into semi-final unbeaten





Pakistanvs Scotland, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates Example: Pakistan’s match against Scotland has no bigger impact, but Babar Azam’s side will try to keep their winning point in the tournament. Pakistan has already made it to this semi-final, while Scotland hasn’t tasted a win in the Super 12 stage after impressive performances in the previous round. This will be the last game for both teams in the Super 12. It will be interesting to see Pakistan’s team combination. Given the situation and the opponents, Pakistan may choose to rest a few key players before the semi-finals. But there is also a case of not changing a well-arranged side and Azam’s team will want to stick with the winning combination and carry the momentum into the final four phase. Scotland has one last chance to impress on the big stage against top quality. They haven’t started in the Super 12 games yet, but they have played four games and they will want to correct their mistakes. “For us at Cricket Scotland it’s great to see how we’ve managed to get ourselves into the Super 12 (stage) and qualify for the next World Cup so there’s plenty to look forward to. We can’t be happy with just a few Super 12 games. We have to be brave and push that a little further, and we need support there,” said Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer after the team’s defeat to India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Group 2 match between Pakistan and Scotland: When will the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Scotland take place? The match between Pakistan and Scotland will take place on November 7, 2021. What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Scotland match? The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. What time does the Pakistan vs Scotland match start? The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST. Which TV channels broadcast the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match? The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Plus, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and commentary. Selections: Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik. Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

