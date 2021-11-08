The Whistlestop Tour: Week 10 of Big Ten Football

The good news is that Purdue is in first place in the Big Ten West. The bad news is that it needs help to win it as it is connected to Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Badgers and Gophers still have to play against each other, but the winner of that game would have to lose more and Purdue would have to win to win the division. That, of course, should include the Boilers’ first win over Ohio State since 1988, but if they weren’t in the rankings this week and they’re in the top five…

As much fun as this season has been, to be as close as that Minnesota loss (a game Purdue should have won) because it was in complete control of the division. It’ll probably end up being Wisconsin because it’s always Wisconsin, but if Iowa can beat Minnesota next week and Purdue beat Ohio state, all we need is a Minnesota win in the season finale, plus wins over Northwestern and Indiana to move. On.

purdue 40, Michigan state 29

As much joy as we had, the state of Michigan saw its stunning undefeated season go up in flames. The Spartans have much to play for, but this one stings:

Despite the loss, the Spartans’ goals are still achievable with just one loss and games ahead against Ohio State and Penn State in Nov. This is a pretty conscious football team, Tucker said when asked how the team dealt with its first loss of the season. The boys have been through a lot together… We still have a lot of football ahead of us and all our goals are still there. It is important to note that most of this team’s players have not come close to experiencing the same level of success as this season and are actually more adept at handling losses.

Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

The Buckeyes struggled to complete drives, but still haven’t lost to a Big Ten team since a particular night in October 2018.

They are clearly the most talented team but there is a lot that is just not right with them right now from the quarterback to the offensive line to the defensive secondary to the offensive play it just feels like there is a disconnection with this team between what they can and what they do.

It was a familiar refrain for Nebraska: Play close, then lose on stupid mistakes:

This Scott Frost-coached soccer team battled the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to the very end. Unfortunately, the mistakes cost Nebraska again. This time it was not something new to mark on the bingo card. Again it was the mistakes of special teams that were made by the specialists. If you want to upset a team watching the College Football Playoff, don’t miss the chipshot field goals. You cannot hit a punt over 13 yards.

Michigan 29, Indiana 7

Michigan had a bit of a let down from last week’s emotions, but still a handy win:

Hassan Haskins and Luke Schoonmaker carried the charge offensively for the Wolverines, scoring all three touchdowns for Michigan. Haskins rushed for 168 yards and scored 1 touchdown, while Schoonmaker had 2 touchdowns that night. Michigan typically splits the carries between Haskins and Blake Corum, but Corum went down with an apparent leg injury during his first rush of the game, forcing Haskins to carry the burden. Haskins finished with 27 carries the night, but said his body was fine.

Indianas’ dream season is basically over now as the Hoosiers stare into the abyss of a scoreless B1G run.

(Crimson Quarry has not yet provided a game wrap).

Illinois 14, Minnesota 6

The offense in Illinois is pretty bad, but they have a defense that will drag you into the mud, as we saw against Purdue. now they have another ranked team win:

After historically knocking out No. 7 Penn State two weeks ago, the Illini traveled to No. 20 Minnesota on Saturday, beating the Golden Gophers 14-6. Offensively, the Illinis recipe for success was the ground game. Chase Brown led the way for the hasty offense, notching 147 yards on 32 carries and leading to a dominant opening half. The Illini couldn’t get much going in the second half, but luckily that wasn’t necessary after they built up an early lead.

The Gophers had another head scratch loss home after looking so good:

The Gophers chose the most opportune moment to embarrass themselves. This week, Minnesota topped the Big Ten West standings alone for the first time this season, checking in at number 20 on the College Football Playoff commission’s first Top 25 and even signing head coach PJ Fleck to a new seven-year deal. It all culminated in a facial plant. They are still deciding their own fate in the Big Ten West, but good luck finding someone who believes this team can win. They will not be ranked at any point for the rest of the season. And we can all now look forward to seven more years of losses to teams like Bowling Green and Illinois.

Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3

Wisconsin is Wisconsin again. only them needed a boost from Purdue:

The top-ranked Badger defense continued to demonstrate why it’s the best in the nation, holding Rutgers at 207 total yards as he forced four turnovers, including a 29-yard pick-six against sixth-year senior, Caesar Williams, who is now has two interceptions in the season. Rutgers finished the game 1-of-11 trailing third and 1-on-4 trailing fourth. The Badger defense took up two sacks, one from Jack Sanborn, who started the Badgers in tackles with nine (two solo) and the other from Nick Herbig, who now has a team-high seven in the season. Herbig also recorded two of Wisconsins five tackles for loss on the afternoon.

Rutgers sucks again:

They lost largely because of the two second-quarter turnovers that extended a 10-3 lead in Wisconsin to 24-3 with just 14 seconds off the game clock. Rutgers’ attack was as bad as it got against the top defenses in the nation. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz exceeded the number of passing yards he had thrown in each of his previous five games against Rutgers. Injuries have piled up on key players in a significant way and the depth of the teams is now being seriously questioned as they progress into the final three games of the season. That said, the worst thing about Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin was how uncompetitive it was and how discouraging the performance was from both the players and the coaching staff.

Iowa 17, Northwest 12

Do not talk about this game:

Some of that certainly faded in the second half, as six possession resulted in five punts and only three points. It’s hard to know how much of the second half slump was the result of Northwestern settling against the new QB and how much of it was the Ferentzi dropping out in a game where two scores seemed like an almost insurmountable lead for the Wildcats. to overcome. What we do know is that Ferentz will do his best to make it a controversy that doesn’t exist. In his comments after the game, the head coach indicated that we have to cross that bridge when we get there to decide who will be the starter next week. This after reiterating at halftime that starter Spencer Petras had suffered a shoulder injury all week (a detail not disclosed during media availability but confirmed by Tyler Goodson in the post-game) and that it was the cause of his removal.

The Wildcats were offensive without a fight and almost won:

In the fourth quarter, neither offense gained any traction, combined for two kicks to open the frame. The Wildcats gained some momentum thanks to two Iowa pass interference calls, but Marty was intercepted on the third and 4th time when he looked deep. Somehow, Northwestern made their way into the Iowa area due to an explosive catch and run from Hull, but they trotted off the field again with no points on the board. The Cats made it interesting thanks to an Evan Hull 31-yard receiving touchdown with 2:21 left in the fourth, and the Fitzgeralds team had momentum after stopping Gavin Williams and Goodson to get the ball back, but Marty promptly threw his third INT of the night, putting the game to bed.

Penn State 31, Maryland 14

Penn State found its mojo again, just by play their non-rival:

Jahan Dotson continues to cement himself as not only one of the best wide receivers in the country, but also one of the best wide receivers in program history. When the Nittany Lion offense was due to be played on Saturday, the senior wide receiver stepped up and took over the game. Dotson scored a career high with 11 passes for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dotson’s 242 yards is a new record for a single game program, while his 3 touchdowns are a new high in his career and tied for second most in a single game in the program’s history.

The Terrapins had a decent passing, but couldn’t finish the rides:

Late in the third quarter, Maryland had just scored a touchdown and converted a two-point call to put the game at 14-14. With Penn State deep in its own territory with possession of the ball, quarterback Sean Clifford sat back on 2nd-and-17 to give a pass to his go-to weapon, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who set the Terps on fire all day. . Dotson took the catch-and-run 86 yards to the house, regaining the Penn States lead, one it wouldn’t give up for the rest of the night. Maryland was a play all day and a step behind when they fell at Penn State No. 22, 31-14, in College Park on Saturday. Marylands’ offense took a while to find its rhythm and the defense stopped the run but failed to hold back Dotson, who went for 242 yards and three touchdowns. A plethora of costly mistakes caused the Terps to play from behind and fail to overcome avoidable mistakes.

Opponents that are not conference

Colorado 37, State of Oregon 34 – This was quite a shock, if Colorado had been bad all year.

UConn – See you again

our lady 34, Navy 6 – Even though the Irish won, it was great to see their tradition revived with Navy.