Emma Raducanu vows to make tennis her ‘priority’ after her shocking defeat at the Transylvania Open
Emma Raducanu vows to make tennis her “priority” after her shocking defeat at the Transylvania Open, while the US Open champion copes with her overnight fame… and is confident she will have a new coach by 2022.
Emma Raducanu insists that tennis remains her “priority” and that she will not be distracted by obligations off the court.
The 18-year-old became the latest tennis sensation when she won the US Open in September and has been a regular at fashion events and movie premieres ever since.
Commercial endorsements were almost as striking and Raducanu appeared in Sports Direct’s Christmas advert last week alongside Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.
Emma Raducanu insists tennis remains her top priority despite commercial deals
The teen has also struck deals with jewelers Dior and Tiffany & Co, but said tennis remained at the top of her agenda after losing in two sets in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open to Marta Kostyuk last week.
“I made it a priority,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by The sun.
“I made it very, very clear to everyone on my team that I would not cancel any training or practice session due to off-track commitments.
‘That was non-negotiable for me. I wanted to make sure that’s my priority and it is.
Emma Raducanu plays this week in the Upper Austria Ladies Open in Linz
Raducanu’s win at the US Open last month put her in the top 25 in the world
‘So that everyone is clear about that. But it’s just managing my time with the obligations around it.
“Even though they aren’t off-court events or anything, I’m still doing my WTA rookie hours, for example.”
Meanwhile, the teen confirmed she will have a new coach by the time the Australian Open kicks off in January next year.
Emma Raducanu has become one of the newest tennis sensations after her US Open triumph
Raducanu split from coach Andrew Richardson shortly after winning the US Open and has been looking for a new mentor ever since.
She had a brief trial with Ernesto Carrill last month, but the man who once turned Joanna Konta into Britain’s No. 1 female player will join Andy Murray’s coaching staff in Stockholm this week.
The Upper Austria Ladies Open in Linz is Raducanu’s third tournament without an official coach, but her search seems to be coming to an end.
I’m here alone and be my coach again this week, which I think is really good for me in the long run, she told the BBC.
Raducanu worked with Jo Konta’s former mentor Esteban Carril (right), but he will not be her coach and will instead join Andy Murray’s team
I feel really positive about my coaching situation. I’m going to have someone in place and I’m really excited to get some good work done in the preseason.
“I’ve had some trials and they’ve gone well and I’ll have someone in his place – and I’m really excited to do a good job preparing for the season.
“It’s in a good place. I will have a coach at the Australian Open.’
