IceCats ex-players, fans reminisce about the city’s hockey team on throwback night Worcester Railers

WORCESTER There is no King George I, nor Queen Elizabeth I, and in baseball you cannot reach second base without reaching first base first.

That’s probably why city hockey fans remember the IceCats so well. They were our first real professional team. Without them, the Sharks might never have stopped here and the Railers might never have settled in.

The IceCats returned briefly on Saturday night when the Railers, dressed in vintage ‘Cats uniforms, lost 4-2 to the Florida Everblades.

The game was played at the DCU Center, also known as the Center on October 1, 1994, when the IceCats played their first home game, a 5-5 draw with the Springfield Falcons.

I’d never been to a hockey game before that, said old Worcester booster Dave Jaffarian, and I’ve been here ever since. I had never heard of the AHL before the IceCats came here and I was instantly sold that opening night.

Jaffarian is in his third Booster Club IceCats, Sharks, Railers and all three teams have generated intense loyalty from their fans. In each incarnation, the Worcester pro teams Booster Clubs have been among the most active in their league AHL, now ECHL with both hockey activities and community outreach.

It all started with the IceCats, represented by Terry Virtue and Shawn Heaphy on Saturday night.

Virtue is the town’s Mr. Hockey, but he wasn’t in the building that first opening night. Virtue was acquired a few weeks into the season in a trade with Atlanta of the old International Hockey League. Not only was Heaphy here, he scored the first two IceCats goals of the night.

Worcester Railers fans Mackenzie Leonard, dressed in a Worcester Sharks uniform top, and Jack Desrosier, dressed in an IceCats throwback top, both from Worcester, pay tribute to the Worcester IceCats at the DCU Center on Saturday.

Among those in the crowd on October 1, 1994 was Mike Myers, Chief Operating Officer of Railers. He was there as a fan, two days away from leaving for South Carolina for training camp with the state’s ECHL team, hoping for a career as a pro hockey player, never imagining a career as a hockey manager.

Myers designed Dwayne Rolosons’ goalkeeper mask, but never worked for the IceCats. Myers started out with the Sharks and was then hired by Cliff Rucker when he moved to town with the Railers.

