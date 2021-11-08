IceCats ex-players, fans reminisce about the city’s hockey team on throwback night Worcester Railers

WORCESTER There is no King George I, nor Queen Elizabeth I, and in baseball you cannot reach second base without reaching first base first.

That’s probably why city hockey fans remember the IceCats so well. They were our first real professional team. Without them, the Sharks might never have stopped here and the Railers might never have settled in.

The IceCats returned briefly on Saturday night when the Railers, dressed in vintage ‘Cats uniforms, lost 4-2 to the Florida Everblades.

The game was played at the DCU Center, also known as the Center on October 1, 1994, when the IceCats played their first home game, a 5-5 draw with the Springfield Falcons.

I’d never been to a hockey game before that, said old Worcester booster Dave Jaffarian, and I’ve been here ever since. I had never heard of the AHL before the IceCats came here and I was instantly sold that opening night.

Jaffarian is in his third Booster Club IceCats, Sharks, Railers and all three teams have generated intense loyalty from their fans. In each incarnation, the Worcester pro teams Booster Clubs have been among the most active in their league AHL, now ECHL with both hockey activities and community outreach.

It all started with the IceCats, represented by Terry Virtue and Shawn Heaphy on Saturday night.

Virtue is the town’s Mr. Hockey, but he wasn’t in the building that first opening night. Virtue was acquired a few weeks into the season in a trade with Atlanta of the old International Hockey League. Not only was Heaphy here, he scored the first two IceCats goals of the night.

Among those in the crowd on October 1, 1994 was Mike Myers, Chief Operating Officer of Railers. He was there as a fan, two days away from leaving for South Carolina for training camp with the state’s ECHL team, hoping for a career as a pro hockey player, never imagining a career as a hockey manager.

Myers designed Dwayne Rolosons’ goalkeeper mask, but never worked for the IceCats. Myers started out with the Sharks and was then hired by Cliff Rucker when he moved to town with the Railers.

Myers has watched the city’s hockey evolution for a quarter of a century and understands where the IceCats fit in.

The thing about the IceCats, he said, is that they were the first team and laid the foundation. There’s a little more nostalgia with them. A lot of parents at our games at this point were kids when the IceCats were here and now they bring their kids to the games so Worcester has really come full circle with the sport.

It has become generations.

IceCats was a nice team

The IceCats were a lot of fun indeed. The world of minor league hockey was not yet automated and there was no caller ID, so people picked up the phone when it rang. There was no video replay, which was a good thing on Opening Night as Walt Poddubny’s equalizing goal at 7:47 PM of the third period (Heaphy assisted) actually went in from behind the net when it was knocked over during a scrum.

A simpler time indeed, as Jaffarian recalled about the initiation ceremonies.

I remember Bob Lobel being the emcee, he said, and I think someone skated over the mic.

Not quite, but pretty close. The first IceCat to introduce Lobel, the late No. 2 Lance Brady, skated over the power cord and cut it mid-sentence.

Worcesters’ coach was Jimmy Roberts, who was old-fashioned even by 1994 standards. Robert’s idea of ​​pre-match preparation was to visit the opponent’s coach in his office. Roberts knew everyone in hockey and looked at the lines on the board.

His idea of ​​scouting was to have announcer John Wiedeman, who will be a serious candidate for the broadcast wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame when he retires and made a video presentation that Saturday night, to deliver a package of stats on teams from the minors. Roberts would go through the numbers and figure out which guys he’d like to watch. Most weren’t very good, but every now and then he found a Harry York.

When things went bad, Roberts assigned each player a breed of dog, and woe betide the skater who stood on the roster as a poodle or chihuahua.

arrest personalities

Things happened to the IceCats, like the time Virtue did a citizen’s arrest outside the team store which was then in a separate building on Main Street. The Virtue walked out of the Center and saw a customer stuffing some merchandise under his coat. When the thief left the store, Virtue grabbed him and solved the crime.

Actually, it wasn’t really a citizen’s arrest because Virtue was Canadian and not a US citizen.

Then there was the night of January 21, 2000, when the IceCats played in Albany, New York. When defender Bryce Salvador stepped onto the ice for the warm-up, his blade broke and he sprained a knee. Then, after the game started, Jamie Thompson was checked in the face by Albanys Andre Lakos, a 6-foot-7 defender.

Thompson’s nose went from outward pointing inward and he was ready for the night. Worcesters’ next stop was Wilkes-Barre, so coach Greg Gilbert had this reporter take the two injured players back to the emergency room in Worcester.

Hockey writer became EMT that would never happen today.

The IceCats were fun indeed.

A Worcester hockey icon

Virtue holds almost all of Worcester’s professional hockey records. As a junior player, he was not drafted, but he persevered and eventually worked his way into the National Hockey League with appearances for the Bruins and Rangers. That might not have happened if he hadn’t been in town.

I don’t think it would have, he said. Jimmy Roberts helped me. He kind of took me under his wing, gave me a chance I might not have gotten in other places.

Although Virtue played in many cities, this one always stood out.

I live here, he said. It has always been special. It was the city I loved, which is why I moved back to the area. I made so many friends; I would have friends coming to visit me from Worcester in the summer, I always hang out for a while after the season. I was never afraid to get out of town.

The IceCats were reluctant to leave town, but they eventually left for Peoria, Illinois, after the 2004-05 season.

What would have happened if they had stayed?

It’s all Back to the Future speculation. Myers never worked for the IceCats and ended up in the front office portion of the sport because of his relationship with Sharks goalkeeper coach Cap Raeder. Without that transition, Myers probably wouldn’t be Railers’ COO today.

NHL stars played here

If the IceCats had stayed, fans would not have seen Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Thomas Greiss and Alex Stalock. There wouldn’t have been nine years of Roy Sommer’s eclectic coaching, no nine years of his family’s involvement in the Central Massachusetts community, no Castan Sommer, and probably no Shrewsbury hockey state championship.

The IceCats sent dozens of players to St. Louis. Their three full-time coaches Roberts, Gilbert and Don Granato finished as coaches in the NHL. General manager John Ferguson was hired as the Maple Leafs GM.

It was a great ride, one that is still fondly remembered by the region’s hockey fans. They have embraced IceCats successors, but there will never be a first time again.

Booster Club officer Chris OShea of ​​Worcester attended opening night in 94 and remembers it well.

It was so nice to finally see hockey here in Worcester, she said, and not have to drive all the way to Boston. I enjoyed the experience so much and they were all great guys. All three teams were my favorites. First the IceCats, then the Sharks and now the Railers.

However, how did OShea react when she first learned that the IceCats were leaving town?

I cried, she said.

The Worcester IceCats are gone and never forgotten.

