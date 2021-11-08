Highlights, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand knock out India with eight-wicket win





New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: Thedot balls keep rising! Conway failed to make a run on Hassan’s first four balls and was also hit on one of them after the long ball caught his line. Some tighter overs could put some pressure on the Kiwis. Need two more than .62 more. Example: The Indian team, and billions at home, will watch with bated breath as New Zealand take on Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the outcome of which will determine the lineup for the Group 2 semi-final. A win for the Kiwis would shatter India’s hopes of getting to the last four as it would take them to eight points, putting things out of reach for Virat Kohli’s men. If Afghanistan manages to turn the tables for Kane Williamson & Co, it will maintain their slim chances while increasing those of the Indians (currently by 4 points), who should win their last game by a good margin. However, if the Kiwis win a win, India’s final league game against Namibia on Monday will become irrelevant. How New Zealand’s batters handle the middle overs when star spinner Rashid Khan were in action would have a huge impact on the course of the game and a good start by the mighty Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell could be crucial, as could the contribution of skipper Williamson. When will the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and New Zealand take place? The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will take place on November 7, 2021. What is the venue for the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match? The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. What time does the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand start? The match starts at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 p.m. IST. Which TV channels broadcast the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match? The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Plus, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and commentary. Selections: Teams (of): Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (Captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle . Click here for full T20 World Cup coverage (with input of PTI)

