College football bowl projections: Michigan in New Year’s Six, Cincinnati should look like a playoff team
It was another weekend where a few top 10 teams lost, but we’ll get to that in a moment. First, let’s discuss a specific team that is still in my College Football Playoff projections and how the CFP selection committee evaluates it: Cincinnati.
The Bearcats placed sixth in the first CFP ranking released Tuesday night, and there was the usual tone and howl over their mistreatment as a non-Power Five school. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, other than that big win at Notre Dame, it’s like committee chair Gary Barta saying, “Who else did they beat?”
Nobody matters. The rest of Cincinnati’s schedule is pretty bad, and that was true before the Tulsa result was added. Considering that Navy (2-7), Tulane (1-8) and one of the most disappointing teams of the season in Indiana (2-7) are already on it, Tulsa may have been an upgrade.
However, style points matter. They’ve always been important and Cincinnati didn’t play well against Navy, Tulane and Tulsa. In fact, the Bearcats could have lost a few of those games, and that will definitely be held against them.
That level of play has to change. Cincinnati has to look like a playoff team every time it takes to the rest of the field, if it really wants to be one. There’s nothing wrong with a 52-7 win that a 59-7 win wouldn’t heal. Want to play with people like Alabama? Beat these teams like Alabama would.
That said, I have to draw the line on a particular comment made by Barta on the media call after Tuesday night’s release. About the Tulane game, he noted that the Green Wave “effectively counters” [the Bearcats]. They started a freshman QB.”
Who cares if Tulane runs the ball well? Tulane had 280 yards total offense in that game and averaged 403 yards in it. Does it matter that 187 of those yards landed? Would the committee have felt better about that performance if Cincinnati gave up 93 yards rushing and 187 yards passes? Also, two teams start for Cincinnati in the first quarterback rankings. I’m not saying Tulane’s QB does, but an opposing quarterback’s age shouldn’t be relevant.
The other issue with last week’s CFP Rankings explanation didn’t involve Cincinnati. Barta and CFP director Bill Hancock have insisted that “game control” is not a factor; But during that Tuesday phone call, when Barta was asked about Notre Dame, this is what he had to say about last week’s game. “Just take last week’s game as an example, during halftime in [sic] North Carolina, the game was 17-13.”
The rest position. That’s all he mentioned. So the rest position makes sense and that is “game control”, whether they use the term or not. It’s definitely a factor for the committee, meaning, yes, teams should be concerned about their halftime scores. They should also be concerned about their scores at the end of the first quarter, and probably their 6:23 to go into the third quarter. It’s not enough to win. The message here is that it’s better to score early than late to get the same result. That should absolutely not matter.
I assume the committee will be more satisfied with Notre Dame’s 17-3 lead over the half of this week against Navy, but could maintain that 3-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter against the Fighting Irish. And yes, that sentence is as ridiculous as it sounds. Barta did not respond to a request for comment.
In this week’s forecasts, the only change among the New Year’s Six teams came when Kentucky dropped out after a home loss to Tennessee. That is the third loss in a row for the Wildcats after a 6-0 start. There is no realistic way for them to return to a New Year’s Six game now.
Replacing the Wildcats is Michigan, which defeated Indiana 29-7. The Wolverines’ path to a New Year’s Six game isn’t an easy one, as they still have games in Penn State and at home in the state of Ohio. However, if they split those two, Michigan has a good shot at the New Year’s Six.
Purdue’s win over Michigan State doesn’t change the Spartans’ projection as a representative of the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl. It also does not change their chances of getting into the CFP. If Sparty can win, which would include a road win in Ohio state, they would be a lock for a spot in the final top four.
College football play-off
January 10
National Championship
|title game
|Semifinal winners
December 31
Orange Bowl
|Semi finals
(1) Georgia vs. (4) Cincinnati
December 31
cotton bowl
|Semi finals
(2) Oklahoma vs. (3) Ohio State
New Years Six bowl games
January 1st
Sugar
SEC vs Big 12
|Alabama vs. the State of Oklahoma
January 1st
Rose
Big Ten vs Pac-12
|Michigan State vs Oregon
January 1st
fiesta
In general vs in general
|Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
Dec 30
Peach
In general vs in general
|Michigan vs. Ole Miss
This week there are only two sub-.500 teams left in the projections, Hawaii and Missouri. That number is starting to decline, but I’m not optimistic it will go away altogether. There are currently 49 teams eligible for a bowl, so we have three weeks to go to get there.
Can’t see your team? Check out the rest of Jerry Palm’s updated bowl projections.
