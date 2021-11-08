Women’s tennis closes autumn lei





STILL WATER, Okay. The Oklahoma women’s tennis squad concluded their fall 2021 game at the Big 12 Invite hosted by Oklahoma State University. The Oklahoma women’s tennis squad concluded their fall 2021 game at the Big 12 Invite hosted by Oklahoma State University. Ivana Corley, Sasha Pisareva, Marcelina Podlinska, Layne Sleeth and Emma Staker traveled to the tournament and racked up 13 singles and doubles wins. In the doubles, Pisareva and Sleeth advanced to the semi-finals, where they eventually lost 8-3 to Miyamoto/Sawangkaew (OSU). Podlinska and Staker had a difficult start, but eventually won the extra main tournament with a victory over Skriabina/Tiglea (TTU), 8-5. Over in singles, Corley reached the quarterfinals after beating Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-3, 6-2, before falling to Oona Orpana (OSU), 6-1, 6-4. She then advanced to the “Flight A Extra” round, where she advanced to the final, falling to Margarita Skriabina (TTU), 3-6, 6-2, 10-5. Pisareva had a successful singles run that led her to defeat Olivia Peet (TTU), 6-3.2-6, 10-8, to knock her ticket to the finals where she eventually fell to Stevie Kennedy (TCU ), 6-2, 6-1. Podlinska advanced to the consolation semifinals after beating Roxana Manu (KU), 6-4, 6-3, before losing to Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU), 7-5, 6-4, in the final. She also defeated Ioana Gheorghita (K-State), 6-2, 6-3, in the “singles extra” match on Sunday. Sleeth defeated Anastasia Bovolskaya (WVU), 6-1, 6-1, to make her way to the consolation final, before falling to Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU), 7-6(4), 6-2. Staker advanced to the consolation semifinals after beating Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU), 6-4, 6-4, but fell to Anastasia Bovolskaya (WVU), 6-3, 6-2. The Sooners will return in the spring. The schedule will be published at a later date. RESULTS Ivana Corley Corley (OR) def. Ting Pei Chang (WVU), 6-3, 6-2

Oona Orpana (OSU) defeats. Corley (OU), 6-1, 6-4

Corley (OU) def. Kailey Evans (TTU), 7-5, 5-7, 10-6

Margarita Skriabina (TTU) defeats. Corley (OU), 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 Sasha Pisareva Pisareva (OU) beats Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-3, 6-4

Pisareva (OU) def. Sofia Rojas (OSU), 6-2, 6-3

Pisareva (OU) def. Olivia Peet (TTU), 6-3, 2-6, 10-8

Stevie Kennedy (TCU) beats Pisareva (OU), 6-2, 6-1

Pisareva / Sleeth (OU) def. Turco / Ukita (KSU), 8-6

Pisareva / Sleeth (OU) def. Skriabina / Tiglea (TTU), 8-3

Miyamoto / Sawangkaew (OSU) beats Pisareva / Sleep (OU), 8-3 Marcelina Podlinska Manami Ukita (KSU) beats Podlinska (OU), 6-3, 6-3 Podlinska (OU) def. Roxana Manu (KU), 6-4, 6-3

Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) beats. Podlinska (OU), 7-5, 6-4

Podlinska (OU) beats Ioana Gheorghita (KSU), 6-2, 6-3

Smagina / Lagarde (KU) def. Podlinska / Striker (OU), 8-2

Komac / Peet (TTU) def. Podlinska / Striker (OU), 8-6

Podlinska / Striker (OU) def. Ngounoue / Manu (KU), 8-1

Kucharova / Bovolskaya (WVU) beats. Podlinska / Striker (OU), 8-5 Layne Sleeth Kailey Evans (TTU) beats. Sleep (OU), 3-6, 6-3, 12-10

Sleeth(OU) def. Anastasia Bovolskaya (WVU), 6-1, 6-1

Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) beats. Sleep (OU), 7-6 (4), 6-2

Sleeth / Pisareva (OU) def. Turco / Ukita (KSU), 8-6

Sleeth / Pisareva (OU) def. Skriabina / Tiglea (TTU), 8-3

Miyamoto / Sawangkaew (OSU) beats Sleeth / Pisareva (OU), 8-3 Emma Staker Alina Shcherbinina (Baylor) defeats. Stakeout (OU), 6-4, 6-1

Striker (OU) def. Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU), 6-4, 6-4

Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) beats. Stakeout (OU), 6-2, 6-3

Striker (OU) def. Anastasia Bovolskaya (WVU), 6-3, 6-2

Smagina / Lagarde (KU) def. Striker / Podlinska (OU), 8-2

Komac / Peet (TTU) def. Striker / Podlinska (OU), 8-6

Striker / Podlinska (OU) def. Ngounoue / Manu (KU), 8-1

Kucharova / Bovolskaya (WVU) beats. Striker / Podlinska (OU), 8-5

