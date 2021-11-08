Caroline Canavan leads Pierson to Long Island Class C hockey title





Nina Hemby had tears in her eyes after the final whistle of the Long Island Class C Field Hockey Championship on Sunday. Pierson’s head coach saw her team win a Long Island title, the first programs since 2015. “We’ve been here a few times and last year I thought we had a really good team but we just came up short,” said Hemby, who is in her third season at the helm. “I wanted it as much as the girls did, and seeing it all come together was very emotional.” Caroline Canavan scored in both the first and second quarters and Eleana Merola scored in the third to lead Pierson 3-0 past Carle Place at Centereach High School. The two teams met for the seventh straight season in the Long Island C Finals, the previous five ending in victories at Carle Place. Meredith Spolarich assisted on the first and last goal and Merola assisted on the other. Pierson defeated Carle Place 17-2 when the Frogs finished their season with a 6-8 record. Subscribe to Newsday’s high school sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports scene. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. “I have an older sister who grew up in this sport. I’ve seen us lose to Carle Place so many times,” said Spolarich. “It’s been our goal for a while to get to this point, and it feels great to get this win for the players who came before us.” The Whalers (7-9) will face Whitney Point in the state semifinals at Centereach at noon on Saturday and are looking for their first state title since 2013. “I think our passing has improved a lot from last season,” said Spolarich. “Everyone was cutting and anticipating every game before it happened. After we came up short last year, it gave the team even more motivation to come back in the fall and win this title.” “We did our homework and really practiced situations,” Hemby said. “The girls memorized it and there was no confusion. We played a very clean and clear game today.”

