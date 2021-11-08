



Wolverines Selected No. 3 NCAA Seed, First/Second Round Host

NCAA Bracket INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Michigan field hockey team will become the No. 3 overall seed for the 2021 NCAA tournament and will host the first/second round for the fifth time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday night ( November 7th). UM (15-4) is one of four schools selected to host four-team NCAA games to take place next Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 12-14) at Phyllis Ocker Field. Michigan opens the NCAA Tournament game against the winner of the play-in game between Maine (15-6) and Miami University (11-10) on Friday (November 12) at noon, with Louisville (16-3) and Harvard (15 -1) to follow at 2:30 PM. Sunday’s NCAA Quarterfinals game is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner of each venue in the first/second round will advance to the national semifinals, which take place on Friday, November 19 at Ocker Field. UM will also host the NCAA championship game on Sunday, November 21 at 2 p.m. Day tickets for the first/second round cost $8 for adults, $5 for students 18 and under, and $3 per ticket for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (November 9) at 8:30 a.m. and can be purchased online at MGoBlue.com/tickets, by phone (734-764-0247 or 1-866-296-6849) or in person at the UM Ticket Office ( 1000 S. State St.). Michigan makes its 18th appearance in the NCAA tournament and seventh in as many seasons. UM has a record of 20-15 in NCAA Tournament games and has progressed to the semifinals in five of its 17 appearances, most recently reaching the NCAA Championship game last season—the third trip to the finals and first since capturing the national title in 2001 . Michigan was given a wide berth for the tournament after winning a 15-4 record with 10 wins over nationally ranked opposition. Michigan is in the top two nationally for the entire 2021 season. The Wolverines narrowly fell 1-0 to Rutgers in the final of the Big Ten Tournament this afternoon. The Big Ten advanced six teams to the NCAA tournament — the most in conference history and the most for any conference this year. All four NCAA seeds and host sites went to Big Ten teams: No. 1 Rutgers, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Penn State. Maryland and Northwestern also earned big bids. Maine earned America East’s automatic bid after beating Albany 2-1 in a tournament final shootout to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Miami, Ohio, defeated Longwood 2-1 to secure its seventh consecutive MAC tournament title. Maine and Maine meet in one of two NCAA play-in games on Wednesday (Nov. 10) in Oxford, Ohio; the winner travels to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. Michigan has a 6-2 lead in the all-time series against Maine and a 16-2 lead in the series against Miami; UM has not played against Maine since 2013 and not against Miami since 2012, although the Wolverines defeated the Red Hawks 2-1 in a preseason scrimmage in August.

