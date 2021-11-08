FHSAA Announces 2021 High School Football Playoffs





Time to put down the calculators. Get the footballs. Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island and Parker joined the roster of Northeast Florida teams celebrating Sunday, as the Florida High School Athletic Association announced the final braces for the 2021 football playoffs. For others, including St. Augustine, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 1998, the bubble finally burst. Three all-local matchups will be on tap when the playoffs begin Friday night: Baker County in White, Parker in Raines, and Riverside in Columbia, all district league rematches. Thursday night summary:Mandarin, Sandalwood among the winners Friday night overview:Bishop Kenny, Baker County, Paxon wins Great arms:Northeast Florida’s Best Young High School Quarterbacks The FHSAA used its RPI system, a mathematical formula that includes each team’s record, along with its opponents’ and opponents’ records to determine its at-large qualifiers. In a rarity, four teams from District 3-7A qualified, with Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island and Nease joining district champion Fletcher. All three major teams probably had to win their season finale to make it to the field, and all three did, with help from Panhandle losses by Navarra and Tallahassee Chiles. White held on to qualify despite losing two games to an ineligible player, but dropped from a number 5 seed to a number 8. But it wasn’t a party everywhere. St. Augustine was missing, which has reached every postseason since 1999. The 6-3 Yellow Jackets’ three losses, all minor defeats to high-ranking qualifiers Bartram Trail, Bolles and Gainesville, proved too much to overcome in a packed Region 1-6A. Also missing was Clay, who finished 7-3 beating Orange Park on Friday but failed to finish in the top eight of Region 1-5A; West Nassau, knocked out (0.001) in Region 1-4A by Gadsden County, despite their season-ending win over Ridgeview; and North Florida Educational, whose odds ended with a Week 11 loss to First Academy. Class 3A saw a seeding shake-up: Trinity Christian jumped back to the No. 1 seed in Region 1-3A despite losing Tallahassee Lincoln, while University Christian slipped from No. 1 to No. 3 after their last minute loss against the Atlantic coast. That loss cost UC a first-round bye. Union County, Northeast Florida’s only undefeated team at 10-0, only hosted a No. 3 seed in Region 3-1A behind Chiefland and Hilliard. The Fightin’ Tigers open the playoffs at home against Trenton. Full matchups for Northeast Florida regions: REGION 1-8A (8) Winter Park at (1) Sanford Seminole (5) Lake Maryat (4) Timber Creek (7) Lake Brantleyat (2) Bartram Trail (6) Creekside at (3) Apopka Within class 8A:USA Today Florida Network’s FHSAA Class 8A Football Playoff Preview REGION 1-7A (8) Fleming Island at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (5) Orange City University at (4) Fletcher (6) Atlantic coast at (3) Niceville (7) Neaseat (2) Spruce Creek Within class 7A:USA Today Florida Network’s FHSAA Class 7A Football Playoff Preview REGION 1-6A (8) Tallahassee Rickardsat (1) Pine Forest (5) Riverbank at (4) Columbia (6) Tallahassee Lincoln at (3) Gainesville (7) Gulf Breezeat (2) Lynn Haven Mosley REGION 1-5A (8) White at (1) Baker County (5) West Floridaat North Marion (6) Bishop Kenny in Wakulla (7) Parked (2) Raines REGION 1-4A (6) Gadsden Countyat (3) Jackson (5) Marianna at (4) Baldwin Day: (1) South Walton, (2) Bolles REGION 2-4A (6) Umatillate (3) Keystone Heights (5) Hernando at (4) South Sumter Day: (1) Cocoa, (2) The Villages REGION 1-3A (6) Episcopal at (3) Florida High (5) Half moon on (4) PK Yonge Day: (1) Ocala Trinity Catholic, (2) Walton REGION 1-2A (6) Rocky Bayou Christian at (3) University Christian (5) Tallahassee NFC at (4) Tallahassee St. John Paul II Day: (1) Trinity Christian, (2) Quincy Munroe REGION 3-1A (6) Trenton at (3) Union County (5) Fort White on (4) Mayo Lafayette Day: (1) Chiefland, (2) Hilliard REGION 4-1A (6) Newberry at (3) Bradford (5) Fort Meade at (4) Wildwood Day: (1) Hawthorne, (2) Pahokee Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

