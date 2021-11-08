Wrestling opens season with thrilling win over SIUE and loss to Indiana





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Bellarmine University wrestling team kicked off its 2021-22 campaign and the Ned Shuck era with a thrilling win over Southern Illinois Edwardsville (SIUE) on Sunday afternoon at Knights Hall. The Knights split their two home games after losing to Indiana later in the day. Bellarmine defeated the Cougars in close fashion 19-18, mobilizing the large crowd. After all 10 individual matches, the score was 18-18. The umpires went through the tie-break criteria and Bellarmine earned the winning point by beating SIUE 57-53 in total match points. In Bellarmine’s second double play, the Knights were cut 40-3 by Indiana. IU also topped SIUE 40-3 in the second double of the afternoon. “It feels great as a coach when you ask your team to fight like crazy and they fully deliver,” said Shuck. “The guys struggled with passion. They attacked relentlessly and created an environment for our huge crowd to get behind and appreciate. I can’t thank our fans enough for the huge stream of people who showed up for our first dual this year We can’t wait to pack up Knights Hall again.” The knights started their opening doubly strong as Jack Parker (125) defeated Tommy Dineen 17-10 to give Bellarmine a 3-0 lead. That was followed by an 8-3 victory for Max Dancer (133) against Matt Malavsky to take the lead to 6-0. After a SIUE win by decision, Mitch Collica (149) defeated Caden Green 3-2 to make it 9-3 Knights. One of the biggest moments of the match came from Cole Nance (157), when he pinned Max Kristoff with 25 seconds left in the third period (6:35). That gave the Knights their biggest lead of the dual, 15-3. Cardeionte Wilson from SIUE on top Devan Hendriks (165) in a hard-fought fight 5-3, reducing the advantage to 15-6. Senior Eric Beck (174) followed with a 13-8 win to give Bellarmine an 18-6 lead. However, the Cougars stormed back with a 9-7 win by Sergio Villalobos, a pin by Austin Andres and a 8-4 win by Aric Bohn. That tied the score 18-18, ahead of the Knights’ win by criteria. “Our match against SIUE really radiated the mentality and culture we are trying to build, and I was impressed,” senior captain Gavin Grime added. “ Cole Nance deserves a big thumbs up. He’s grown a lot with that fall, and that comes back to his hard work and training.” The double win over SIUE was Bellarmine’s first in the Division I era without a forfeit. Last season, the Knights topped Presbyterian 32-18, including three match wins via forfeit. Bellarmine’s second double was marked by a Hendricks (165) 4-1 versus IU’s Sammy Cokeley. Hendricks completely controlled the race and collected nearly three minutes of riding time. Beck (174) fought hard against Nick South until the last buzzer, but fell 2-1. In the end, Indiana won 40-3. “Turning that first double win from just two wins last year against SIUE, to winning the double, is a tribute to our team’s commitment to be their best with attitude, effort and struggle,” added Shuck . “Swords up!” Bellarmine is back in action on Saturday November 13th with George Mason. The Knights will face off against the host Patriots, Bucknell University and Averett University in the Patriot Duals starting at 10:00 AM. For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights). Bellarmine 19, OR 18 125: Jack Parker (BU) final. Tommy Dineen (SIUE), 17-10 by decision

133: Max Dancer (BU) final. Matt Malavsky (SIUE), 8-3 by decision

141: Saul defeats Ervin (SIUE). Logan Hoskins (BU), 9-2 by decision

149: Mitch Collica (BU) final. Caden Green (SIUE), 3-2 by decision

157: Cole Nance (BU) final. Max Kristoff (SIUE) Fall (6:35)

165: Cardy Wilson (SIUE) defeats. Devan Hendriks (BU), 5-3 by decision

174: Eric Beck (BU) final. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 13-8 by decision

184: Defeats Sergio Villalobos (SIUE). Sam Schroeder (BU), 9-7 by decision

197: Austin beats Andres (SIUE). Bryant Wilkinson (BU), fall (1:41)

285: Aric Bohn (SIUE) defeats. Charlie Cadello (BU), 8-4 by decision Indiana 40, OR 3 125: Defeats Jacob Moran (IU). Tommy Dineen (SIUE), 18-2 due to technical fall (5:42)

133: Brock defeats Hudkins (IU). Matt Malavsky (SIUE), Fall (1:19)

141: Cayden Rooks (IU) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE), 3-2 by decision

149: Graham Rooks (IU) beats. Caden Green (SIUE), 16-1 due to technical fall (6:59)

157: Kasper McIntosh (IU) beats. Max Kristoff (SIUE), 4-2 by decision

165: Cardy Wilson (SIUE) defeats. Matt Ortiz (IE), 7-6 by decision

174: Nick South (IU) defeats. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 4-1 by decision

184: DJ Washington (IU) def. Sergio Villalobos (SIUE), Autumn (3:34)

197: Defeats Nick Willham (IU). Austin Andres (SIUE), Fall (5:58)

285: Defeats Jacob Bullock (IU). Aric Bohn (SIUE), 8-7 by decision Indiana 40, Bellarmine 3 125: Defeats Jacob Moran (IU). Jack Parker (BU), 17-2 technical fall (2nd period)

133: Brock defeats Hudkins (IU). Max Dancer (BU), 13-4 by far-reaching decision

141: Cayden Rooks (IU) def. Logan Hoskins (BU), 13-4 by far-reaching decision

149: Graham Rooks (IU) beats. Mitch Collica (BU), 17-5 by far-reaching decision

157: Kasper McIntosh (IU) beats. Cole Nance (BU), 7-3 by decision

165: Devan Hendriks (BU) final. Sammy Cokeley (IE), 4-1 by decision

174: Nick South (IU) defeats. Eric Beck (BU), 2-1 by decision

184: DJ Washington (IU) def. Sam Schroeder (BU), fall (1:03)

197: Defeats Nick Willham (IU). Charlie Cadello (BU), 16-0 due to technical fall (5:43)

285: Jacob Bullock (IU) wins by forfeiture

