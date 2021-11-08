On Cricket Squad Scam Radar: Sports Company, Officials, Ex-IPL Player

Officials from three state cricket clubs, a suspected match fixer, a former convenor of Delhi cricket selectors, a one-time IPL cricketer, a Bangladeshi player under 19 and the operators of a sports management company that brought them all together.

This is the cast of characters so far in an alleged cash for selection scam to defraud aspiring cricketers across the country, which came to light after a complaint was filed four months ago by a UP club player with police in Gurgaon, where the management company is based.

In his complaint filed on July 9, UP player Anshul Raj Ashutosh Bora, the president of Gurgaon-based Secure Corporate Management, accused him of allegedly cheating him out of Rs 10 lakh with the promise of giving him a place in the Himachal Pradesh Under-23 match for the BCCI-mandated CK Nayudu tournament.

When Gurgaon police raided Boras’ office in Sohna Road on September 5, they seized contract papers, which allegedly showed the company had deals with 18 players. Subsequent investigations of phone calls, WhatsApp chats, money trail and travel plans resulted in the arrest of Bora and one of his accomplices, a former Bangladeshi under-19 cricketer Danish Mirza, police said.

Last week, the police filed a report in the case. And to connect the dots, announcements have been made to cricket officials in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and those who run the T20 Bihar Cricket League.

The Indian Express traced the key figures who received these messages: one said he had received money from Bora as an advance for the use of a land, but gave it back; two others said they had never heard of Bora; and a fourth official said his tenure was over and that he had not been involved in the selection.

Bora and his sister Chitra, the director of the company, were arrested on September 3 on charges of forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and are currently in the prison of Haryanas Bhondsi.

In the past, covert operations and one-off complaints have exposed corruption in state-level age-group cricket, but the involvement of a management company in this case indicates that such operations are becoming centralized and more organized.

According to police sources, bank statements linked to Bora allegedly show money transferred to the account of a former director/convenor of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Sanjay Bhardwaj, as well as a company associated with Nabam Vivek, a deputy. President of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA).

Bhardwaj declined to explain why he had received money from the accused but claimed he had no idea players were being cheated.

Arunachal cricket official Vivek told The Indian Express: I never met that guy (Bora). His representative wanted a lease of land to run a cricket academy. An advance was given. Due to Covid, the final agreement could not be concluded. When it was too late, I returned the advance.

Vivek said he gave the money back a long time ago. When asked about the money sent to his account, he replied: No personal account. It was on my (company) account.

Officials associated with the Bihar Cricket Association have been asked to appear for questioning after police determined Secure Corporate Management and Bora had allegedly made travel arrangements for at least one of them.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, a district representative of the association; Sanjiv Ratan Singh, the chairman of the Bihar Cricket League; and Om Prakash Tiwary, the League’s organizer, were asked to appear before the investigators last month. When contacted, Sanjay Kumar and Om Prakash said they did not know Bora. Sajiv Ratan could not be reached for comment as he was dealing with a medical emergency.

Another former DDCA official, Vice President Rakesh Bansal, was asked to appear for questioning in mid-October. My tenure is over and besides, I had nothing to do with the selection of players. I have not received any message so far, Bansal said.

Gurgaon police are also investigating the role of Sobers Joban, a former Delhi league cricketer, best known for his role in an undercover video released in 2017 by British tabloid The Sun. In the video, Joban was heard offering to sell details of fixed sessions of an Ashes Test.

Joban could not be reached, but his father Baljeet, a cricket coach, told this newspaper that his son was in Russia. He had been given a clean slate by anti-corruption officials after being seen in what has been called a stabbing video (The Sun). He played no role in corruption then and now, Baljeet said.

Cricket Association of Uttarakhands former CEO Aman Singh said he was asked by police to confirm whether a team list printed on the state unit’s letterhead and distributed by Bora was genuine.

“They (the accused) appeared to have faked a team list and made changes to include certain names. The original team list was posted on social media. I have clarified them the original team list uploaded by the association. That’s all there is to it,’ says Singh.

In his complaint to the police, cricketer Raj, from the village of Pipraya in the UPs Jalaun district, says that Bora also promised him a place on the Sikkim team.

“Because I belong to a poor and simple family with big dreams and passion to play for my country, the accused scammed me and my family with such a scam and sucked a huge amount out of us by exaggerating things. I pray respectfully that an FIR may be kindly filed against the accused, says the indictment.

Raj says pacesetter Javed Khan, who played T20 cricket for Delhi and was once part of the Mumbai Indians, was projected to be the face of Secure Corporate Management. Raj says he was introduced to Khan at Secures’ office. However, Khan has claimed that he was duped by Bora as well.

The Gurgaon Polices Economic Offenses Wing-2, which is investigating the case, says there are ample grounds to question those who have been notified.

An indictment against seven suspects in the case was presented in court on Nov. 1. In the subsequent investigation, we will ask the others whose names have been mentioned to join the investigation and question them, Dharamveer Singh, deputy police commissioner, Economic Violations Wing-2, said Gurgaon Police.

Rao Bhagat Singh, Bora and Chitra’s counsel, said: This case is a conspiracy to take money from my clients and blackmail them. Pressure is created for this. The next hearing is November 14.

(With input from Pavneet Singh Chadha)