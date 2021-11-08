Walt Bell fired as head of UMass football coach





Published: 11/7/2021 13:56:40

Walt Bells tenure as UMass football coach ended after Saturdays loss to FCS Rhode Island. Heand defensive coordinator Tommy Restivowere fired after the Minutemen lost 35-22 to the Rams at Homecoming. Bell, 37, amassed a 2-23 record in three years at the helm. The Minutemen went almost two calendar years between victories under Bell. He was hired in December 2018 after a year as offensive coordinator for the Florida States. Restivo entered service in January 2019. Offensive line coach Alex Miller, a 2006 UMass graduate and former All-American lineman for the Minutemen, will take over as interim head coach. He was hired by UMass for this season, after a decade in New Hampshire as coach of the offensive line and coordinating the running game. Bell signed a five-year contract when he was assumed to pay him $625,000 a year. He would have to pay a $25,000 retention bonus on July 1, 2022, if he remained a UMass coach. The university owes Bell a buyout of 100 percent of his total remaining fee for Year 3 and 75 percent of the $625,000 ($468,750) owed in each of the next two seasons for a total of $937,500. A national search for the next UMass head coach will begin immediately, according to a release. UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamfordand Miller will meet with the media for a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/UMass-fires-football-coach-Walt-Bell-after-loss-to-FCS-Rhode-Island-43422390 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

