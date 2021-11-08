Shen Knocks Unbeaten Baldwinsville To Advance To NYS Final Four – Saratogian





VERONA, NY — The Plainsmen gave themselves one more week of hockey season. On Sunday afternoon, they defeated the undefeated Baldwinsville Bees in the regional championship to advance to the New York State Final Four. “We know that by the time you make it to the regional competitions, anything can happen,” said Shen senior Madeline Meyer. “I think we all stayed very calm, we had great opportunities and it was a team effort. Everything we practiced this season has paid off.” Shen scored two goals in the first quarter and that proved to be enough. They brought home a 2-0 win. Shenendehowa defeated Baldwinsville 2-0 on November 7, 2021 in the Class A Regional Championship to advance to the New York State Finals Four. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Shenendehowa defeated Baldwinsville 2-0 on November 7, 2021 in the Class A Regional Championship to advance to the New York State Finals Four. (Photo by Kyle Adams) Molly Miller scored both goals, the first unaided with 7:23 left in the first. Miller’s second goal was on a penalty corner with 3:12 to play in the first. Hannah Merritt had the assist. “Scoring those goals early gave us so much confidence as we went through the rest of the game,” said Miller. “We played with our hearts, brought the energy we needed and now we can play for another week.” At the end of the first and third quarters, Baldwinsville harassed Shen with multiple corners as time expired, which really put the Plainsmen’s defense to the test. “It’s really an adrenaline rush that you get when you have multiple defense angles after the time runs out,” Meyer said. “We have a solid defensive unit there. We celebrate, Lauren [Shanahan], Hannah [Merritt], Kiera [O’Niel] and myself. with Bri [Anslow] in our goal we have been solid all season.” On the Bee’s best chance of scoring in the game, Meyer came out of nowhere with a critical stick save on a shot at goal, preventing Baldwinsville from turning it into a single-score game. “Bri and Kiera did a great job cleaning it up after I hit it,” Meyer said. “We all worked very well together.” “They were great there,” Shen coach Shawn Eggleston said of her defense. “We talk a lot about staying calm under pressure and they certainly did that today.” Baldwinsville, the Section 3 Class A champion, entered the game with a perfect 18-0 record. Shen came into the game 16-2 overall. .@SHENFH on the way to the Final Four pic.twitter.com/FB5MAEb4wb — Kyle Adams (@kasportsnews) November 7, 2021 “We talked about not letting today be our last day,” Eggleston said. “Not to get caught up in the fact that they are 18-0. Records are there to be broken and that was our goal.” On the other side of the NYSPHSAA Class A hockey bracket, Mamaroneck (Section 1) defeated Kingston (Section 9) with a score of 3-0. Shen will take on Mamaroneck in the NYS Semifinals at Centereach High School on Long Island on Nov. 13 at 2:00 PM. “It’s insane. I love this team and I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” Miller said. “We would all travel everywhere to keep playing together.” SHENENDEHOWA 2, BALDWINSVILLE 0 Vernon Verona Sherrill High School

Verona, New York

SHEN 2-0-0-0-0 — 2

B’VILLE 0-0-0-0 – 0 FIRST QUARTER

SHEN: Molly Miller goal

SHEN: Molly Miller goal, Hannah Merritt assist

