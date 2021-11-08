Sports
Under Dravid, Indian cricket can go from strength to strength
Unsurprisingly, the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team has been met with undisguised enthusiasm. Given his status, diplomas and qualifications, there are hopes that Indian cricket will reach great heights under his tenure – initially for a period of two years. Yes, he will need the cooperation of the players, the support staff, the selectors and the board officials and there is little doubt that he will get it. For their part, they would all do well to give Dravid a free hand and not to interfere unnecessarily with his functioning, which must undoubtedly be systematic and organized like his percussion. The ideas and theories he expounds must be fully supported.
Yet it must be recognized that no matter how great a cricketer is, there is no guarantee that he will be a successful coach. Being a coach requires very different qualities than playing an elegant cover drive or bowling a well-disguised googly. A coach has to be a mentor, a guiding spirit, an inspiring figure, someone who can push his players to do great deeds, push them to the limit and beyond and not everyone has these qualities. At this stage, your thoughts go back 22 years. In 1999, after a dismal World Cup campaign in England, Kapil Dev took over as the Indian coach. Not unexpected given his lofty status, as the Indian cricketer’s expectations may well have been sky-high. But the results were not in line with these ambitions. There was a close test series win at New Zealand at home, followed by whitewashing in a three-Test series in Australia and a two-Test series against South Africa at home. Even the ODI results were disappointing, underscored by the fact that the Indians failed to even qualify for the finals in the annual three-team competition Down Under. There was also some controversy over the decision not to force the third Test sequel against New Zealand, with both Kapil and skipper Sachin Tendulkar at the center of it.
He was set to serve a two-year term, but in mid-2000, the match fixing controversy erupted and with former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar claiming Kapil was also involved, the coach’s tenure was cut by a year and we had the rather unenlightening spectacle of Kapil in tears on TV as he defends himself. He was later acquitted of the charges, but his shortened tenure as coach was anything but successful.
However, in addition to being a great cricketer, Dravid is more assertive and assertive than Kapil and is unlikely to succumb to any kind of pressure. In addition, he has already had a very impressive run as head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. There is little doubt that he has been instrumental in spotting young talent at the NCA and if the Indian team’s bench strength is enviable across all formats, Dravid could take a lot of credit for this encouraging scenario.
Also as a coach, Dravid was directly involved with the Indian team during his recent limited overtour through Sri Lanka, while Virat Kohli and his men were involved in the Test series in England. He also coached the India A and Under-19 teams and under his leadership, India won the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.
48-year-old Dravid has already started admirably by saying the right things after his appointment. He was quick to praise the Indian team under Ravi Shastri for performing “very well”. Having worked closely with most players in the NCA, under-19 and India, A Dravid is convinced that the boys “have the passion and desire to get better every day.”
Dravid will have a busy time as his tenure starts later this month with the home series against New Zealand. There are some big multi-team events over the next two years, but as he says, “I’m looking forward to working with the players and support staff to reach our potential.” It is believed that this will be achieved and under Dravid’s tenure, the Indian team, which has had a rather impressive record under Shastri, will continue to grow stronger.
