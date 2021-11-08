College Football Odds, Lines, Schedule for Week 11: Penn State, Texas A&M Open as Small Favorites





Week 11 in college football features major conference fights in the Big 12, SEC West, and Big Ten West. With the final month of the regular season approaching, these matchups will have major repercussions. no. 8 Oklahoma will be No. 12 Visiting Baylor, No. 14 Texas A&M will travel to Oxford to pick up No. 16 Ole Miss to beat and No. 20 Minnesota will be No. 22 Shooting Iowa in Iowa City. The season has already been wild and Saturday is sure to be even more chaos. Where could that chaos take place? It’s almost mid-November, so you never know. Oddsmakers have released their opening lines for the weekend’s biggest games. Let’s break down what they think and preview the coming slate. The odds are from Caesars Sportsbook. Rankings are from last week’s College Football Playoff rankings The best games No. 14 Texas A&M (-1) at No. 16 Ole Miss: Fresh off a defensive slugfest with Auburn, the Aggies still have a legitimate shot at winning SEC West. The Rebels topped ex-coach Hugh Freeze and Liberty last week. Quarterback Matt Corral has a perfect chance to fill his Heisman Trophy rsum on the big stage against a solid defense. no. 8 Oklahoma (-6.5) at No. 12 Baylor: The Sooners are undefeated and are entering a critical piece of their schedule that should impress the members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, provided they can run the table. The Bears were stunned at TCU last week and need a win over the Sooners to stay in the conference championship race. No. 1 Georgia (-20) in Tennessee: The Volunteers’ attack has emerged as one of the most explosive in the country, and it will be the biggest test the Bulldogs’ stifling defense has faced all year. It looks like Georgia coach Kirby Smart has settled for Stetson Bennett IV as his long-term down-center answer, but this may be the first time this season he’s had to stretch the field. No. 20 Minnesota at No. 22 Iowa (-6.5): The Hawkeyes have fallen off after climbing all the way to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, but they are now in a massive Big Ten West battle with the Golden Gophers. Both teams have 4-2 conference records going into this important piece. Other great games No. 7 Michigan at Penn State (-1): This is one of the most surprising rules of the weekend. The Wolverines are squarely in the mix for the playoff and one of the most balanced teams in the country. Meanwhile, Penn State’s up-and-down season is high after its win over Maryland last weekend. Purdue at No. 5 Ohio State (-19): The “Spoilermakers” have stunned two top-five teams so far, but now they face the big challenge of repeating the feat in the Horseshoe. Quarterback CJ Stroud has become the focal point of the Ohio State offense and the first year starter will have a ton of pressure to keep up with a Purdue charge led by receiver David Bell. No. 10 Notre Dame (-4.5) in Virginia: Oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Fighting Irish, though they put together their most complete game of the season in a win over Navy. The Cavaliers had a week off to lick their wounds after losing a wild game at BYU over Halloween weekend. The best of the rest

