Riikola Disappointingly, Joseph Misses Big Opp; Penguins need depth

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in trouble for the coming week, and the rippling effects could have greater consequences for both the team and the organizational outlook. After missing his chance last season, Juuso Riikola gets a re-do. After Joseph doesn’t give his best in training camp, he, too, gets a rematch.

And both miss their big chance.

The short-term consequence is that Kris Letang plays huge minutes to make up for the Penguins’ lack of confidence in their defenders. Fresh off his stay on COVID protocol, Letang need to drain his system, get his lungs cleared and immediately play heavy and long minutes is a surefire way to wear him out.

The result was seen on Saturday night when a gassed Letang made a crucial mistake late in the game that led to the equalizing goal.

Make no mistake, the Penguins coaches – Todd Reirden and the video version of Mike Sullivan – give the called-up defenders, Juuso Riikola and PO Joseph a shot. The situation calls for it. Regular customers Brian Dumoulin and Marcus Pettersson are in the COVID protocol. So is Chad Ruhwedel, who was also added to the line-up out of necessity this season.

Dumoulin is assured of a spot upon return, but there was further opportunity in the training camp and now for others to crack the lineup.

For Riikola, 27, this is probably his last chance. Instead of making the coach’s decision difficult, Riikola makes it easy. He played 11 minutes in his first chance on Thursday. He played 12 minutes on Saturday. PHN asked Reirden Saturday morning if it was planned to fit both Joseph and Riikola into the lineup.

Reirden instead raised the bar for defenders to to earn ice time.

“…what often happens is the players make those decisions for us as the game progresses — it’s based on merit and how it goes in a particular matchup with a particular pair,” Reirden said. “Sometimes we make adjustments in the game… But you know, I think if they earn more chances, they’ll be there more often.”

The ice age stat is the way the coach tells the player, and by proxy, what he thinks of the player’s performance. And it’s clear that the Penguins don’t care much for Riikola’s performance, showing the reasons.

Riikola did not play in the last five minutes of the game and played only sparingly in the second and third periods after missing a few spots in the first 30 minutes. A player trying to crack the lineup or earn extra time cannot afford to make mistakes, get out of position or miss covers.

When Minnesota sent the house against the Penguins defense, Riikola played backwards. In 11 minutes, Riikola got nine shots and 13 tries. By comparison, Mike Matheson faced the same number of shots in nearly 20 minutes.

Minnesota made life difficult for the Penguins defenders, but the process also left Minnesota vulnerable to offensive opportunities created by good breakouts. The Penguins top pair created the chances. The other couples – not so much.

“It’s about chances right through our line-up, our attackers, our defence. You know, we obviously don’t play with our full player base. So players get opportunities, and they take advantage of them, or they don’t get them…,” Reirden said on Saturday morning.

For those of us who have been watching and waiting for Riikola to get his big chance, it suddenly seems like we are beholding his last chance.

The Penguins failed to develop Riikola and keep him in the NHL press box for two years before his stock eventually fell enough that he was granted waivers to play in WBS late last season and again this season.

The defender has speed, some guts and offensive skills, but after more than three years, he hasn’t developed his defensive zone coverage or the North American nuances to compete on a nighttime basis. Riikola doesn’t look like the same lad who played 35 games as a rookie. A few years of watching and trying to be something different would bring the best of most players.

Perhaps saying goodbye is (eventually) best for both parties.

Riikola shows that he is not an NHL regulator, and being the Penguins’ eighth defender, GM Ron Hextall has a responsibility to add someone who can play at the NHL level without extreme shelter.

Penguins’ third clutch this season was a soft spot for Ruhwedel or Mark Friedman. Both are quality defenders and neither strong 5/6 defenders, so there was a real chance for the call-ups to crack the lineup. But it doesn’t happen.

Ideally, Hextall would add a top six defender who would push both Ruhwedel and Friedman into the depth rolls and give the Pittsburgh Penguins more useful options.

PO Joseph, Pittsburgh Penguins?

Consistency is key.

Joseph’s play wasn’t as spotty as Riikola, but perhaps more disappointing due to Joseph’s high hopes to force his way into the lineup.

Coaches tell us what we don’t want to hear. While John Marino on the right side of the second pair played for about 23 minutes on Saturday night, Joseph played just 17.

Reirden kept Joseph back on the pine tree intermittently, protecting his workload on Saturday night. Joseph made some glaring mistakes and failed to do his part in Minnesota’s first goal. Joseph was soft in the cover of the net and too easy in the defense zone.

The stat line confirmed the eye test – Joseph had taken amazingly zero hits and zero hits, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“(Last year) I didn’t even feel like I was doing much. I think my body just took over my game, and I think I kind of lost it as the games went on,” Joseph said this week. “But that’s what I like, and that’s what I wanted to bring back into my game this year. Just the enthusiasm to enjoy the game and enjoy the big stage of the NHL.”

After two games, Jospeh unfortunately picked up where he left off rather than defaulting on the defender who left us looking excitedly at his future.

On Saturday night, Joseph made some ill-advised nips and was a bad bounce away from giving up a three-for-one. Another ill-advised sniff was with a two-goal lead. He charged over the top in three times without assistance.

In training camp and in his first two games, Joseph was a mix of overly conservative and rambunctious. His game swings to extremes instead of steady. He wasn’t “bad” on Saturday, but we know there’s more.

“He’s a good two-way player. He defends well, he has good mobility, he has a long reach. (Joseph) has good attacking instincts. He can help us in a breakout, makes good output passes, joins the rush said Mike Sullivan last week. “(Joseph) is active on the offensive blue line. So we like his overall two-way game. ”

At the age of 22 and in his third professional season, Joseph arrives on the “show-me” stage. He’s had a few professional seasons to figure it out and the next 12 months will be crucial to his outlook. He will be an NHL defender sooner or later or not.

“He just needs to bring a little more consistency to his game. But we’re really excited about how far PO’s game has come. He’s just a great kid, he’s a hard-working guy. He loves hockey and he’s getting better and better. You know, he’s been knocking on the door here for a while.’

That consistency issue has haunted more than a few NHL-worthy players. Without it, a defender is an unfamiliar depth defender. “He’s good and we’re excited,” becomes something like, “He’s talented, but…”

It’s the difference between playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and WBS Penguins.

This is not the opportunity for Joseph. Far from. But it could have been a “make it” chance, just like the training camp was. Sullivan has already opened the door to reconfiguring the blue line when Joseph is done – meaning someone will be removed from the lineup or (presumably) Brian Dumoulin pushed to the right this season.

Joseph has one week to stop thinking or reacting and play the game—let his body take over and show the Pittsburgh Penguins, not the WBS Penguins, what he can do.

Joseph knocked on the door, and now the door is open… but he has to play better than the first two games.