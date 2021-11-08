Kyle Larson’s journey to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship also comes with responsibility

It’s notoriously hard to see a really great driver ever show us a lot of real, raw emotion. No anger. We’ve all seen that enough. No festive joy. That’s what we see most when the driver who just pulled into Victory Lane finally shows us his face after being under a helmet for four hours. But by that time of reveal, they’ve usually already done all their real emotions when we couldn’t see them and what we get is the scripted, corporated photo after the win and hat dance.

We never see tears. Ever. We could hear them, a quick choke of the throat, picked up by a racer’s radio broadcast to their pit crew during the cool-down lap. But by the time that lap is over, the ice-in-their-veins drivers have long since pressed their temperament reset button and their once wet eyes have completely dried up.

It’s always been a little crazy not to find a crack in that firewall of feeling, especially when it comes to Kyle Larson. But Sunday night at Phoenix Raceway, Larson, the newly crowned Cup Series champion, wept openly. Then he cried again. And again. In his car, captured on camera. In the pit lane during his live TV interview. In Victory Lane, in the midst of celebrating the race win and resulting championship. In the media center. During the late night photos with the trophy.



“I just think about the journey and how hard it is to get to this point for so long,” the 29-year-old explained when asked what had caused so many repeated tears. “But especially the last year and a half.”

Larson has always been a master of the understated response of classic motorsport. He has won hundreds of races in countless series and circuits, so once he started winning regularly in NASCAR’s Cup Series, the major competitions of American motor racing, he always stuck to the ‘act like you’ve been there’ approach.

But where he’s been for the past year and a half that he keeps referring to, no racer has been before or since. A self-activated journey into stock car purgatory, fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and banned from the NASCAR garage on April 13, 2020, for an inexplicable utterance of the N-word during a live broadcast of a pandemic lockdown video game competition.

On November 8, 2020, Kyle Larson watched from a television in his living room as Chase Elliott celebrated winning the Cup, just like the rest of us. On November 7, 2021, he now surpassed teammate Elliott and three others to not only win NASCAR’s ultimate trophy, he did so through the most dominant statistical season in nearly a decade and a half.

His 10 wins (11 if you count the non-points-paying NASCAR All-Star Race) was the most seen since Jimmie Johnson, also driving for Hendrick Motorsports, won so many races in 2007. He placed 20 top fives and 26 top 10s in 36 races, both first of all drivers, and his 2,581 lap lead was almost 1,100 more than the nearest competitor. He became only the seventh driver in 75 years of NASCAR racing to win a Cup Series title a year after not racing in the series full-time, and the first to do so since 1966.

Additionally, in 2021 he also dominated the US short track scene at a level matched only by AJ Foyt, making comparisons of his Hendrick Motorsports boss, Jeff Gordon, to another auto racing cross-discipline demigod, Mario Andretti. From the Chili Bowl to the Knoxville Nationals to Sunday in Phoenix, it was a Paul Bunyan-with-a-steering wheel season.

What is he going to do with all that now? Where will Larson, with “NASCAR Cup Series champion” forever in his name, go from here? There are those who will say that the answer to that question should be racing alone, that he has served his time of public shame and it is time to move on.

But nothing with Larson will ever be this simple again.

To earn NASCAR recovery, he had to undergo sensitivity training in 2020, but he also chose to do more than was necessary. He traveled to see young black racers who once looked up to him as a hero and faced their questions like “Why would you say that word?” eye in eye. He was taught history about racial tensions in America from the people who run that program. Before the tears we saw in Phoenix on Sunday night, there were others we’ll never see, from those days in April 2020 when he called people like Bubba Wallace, Black members of his own race team, and then, most painfully, his mother .

“I can’t believe it,” Kyle Larson said. “A year and a half ago I didn’t even think I would race a car. Win a championship? Crazy!” Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Janet Larson (ne Miyata) is a Japanese-American woman who had been so proud of her son’s development, who more easily embraced his Asian heritage as he grew up, researched his grandparents’ time in World War II internment camps, and visited youth centers to talk to Asian-American children about his racing career. Now she was just angry.

NASCAR leadership continues to work to undo its once well-deserved reputation as a place unwilling to embrace diversity. That’s not what the garage is anymore. Anyone who was there years ago and is here now, we are well aware of the very different world it has become. But there is still so much more work to be done. Officers in suits can only do so much. In the end, it will always be the racers in the fire suits who will have the biggest impact.

Say, show someone how to learn from their stupidest mistake. Showing how someone can bomb their career and the reputation of their sport back to the stone age with one crazy sentence, but given a second chance maybe become a better person and even a better race car driver.

Larson has always been a tough nut to crack emotionally. As an interview subject, he was downright insane because he would never allow himself to fully open up and dive as deep into difficult topics of conversation as it felt like he could if he gave himself permission. Even if the topics were his multiracial background or he may have been the first graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program to win the Cup.

But Sunday night at Phoenix Raceway, amid the most meaningful racing celebration of your life marked by trophy after trophy, Larson finally broke a door into his emotions. Finally he let us in.

His potential impact as an educator and a game-changer for the public watching the sport he loves more than most? This part of the performance was not his dream. This is the burden he will always carry because of the nightmare, one of his own ignorant creation. But if he does what he could — what he… should — he could very well make some racing dreams come true for someone who thought their race might keep them from racing.

If he chooses to do nothing in the short term to take the path of least resistance, he would lower his sights to the long term damage. Silence will only strengthen those who see NASCAR as still stuck in 1968, the alleged free pass given to the driver who dropped the N word and then won the championship a year later. But Larson owns it publicly and wears it as prominently as a sponsor on a car hood is the only way to convince anyone that something has actually changed.