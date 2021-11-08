Cricket Victoria gives an update on Pucovski .’s condition





Cricket Victoria GM Shaun Graf believes Will Pucovski could return to cricket next weekend as uncertainty over his availability for the upcoming Ashes series continues. Pucovski has not played since he suffered a concussion in a training incident in mid-October. There have been major concerns for the rising star of Australian cricket due to several previous concussions. Although he has not played the first two Sheffield Shield games for Victoria, there is hope that he can play first-class cricket this week. He hopes to have a hit this week and then will have to play in the one-day match for Melbourne over the weekend to make sure he can even make it through, Graf said. SEN’s Dwaynes World. Then there’s the Shield game and there’s a second XI game in the MCG later in the month that he could also play. Victoria is scheduled to face New South Wales in a Shield clash on November 19. Graf also provided an update on Pucovskis’ condition, suggesting he is getting closer to full fitness. Obviously we have to work with him, he has to be symptom free in order to play, he said. He’s more or less there, but with any kind of vigorous exercise, he gets the occasional headache back. We were still working on it but were very hopeful if he could make it through and be available for the Premier Cricket game, hopefully hell will be available for the Shield side. Pucovski made his Test scene debut against India earlier this year with a fifty in his first strike, after his national career was slowed by mental health concerns. Victoria Cricket Team Men

