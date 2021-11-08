Ex-Texas football QB Colt McCoy leads Cardinals in domination vs. 49ers





A game expected to turn out to be a lot closer than it appeared to be saw the former Texas football star and NFL veteran quarterback Colt McCoy lead the way for the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. McCoy replaced former Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kyler Murray to make the start for the Cardinals on this day against fellow Texas Ex and Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Prior to the kick-off of this game between the Cardinals and 49ers, big news surfaced that Murray and star-wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be out. This news also gave the 49ers a pretty solid lead in the betting line spread ahead of kickoff. The Cardinals were the favorites for most of the week. But just hours before the kick-off of this game, news surfaced that Murray and Hopkins were missing for the Cardinals, giving the 49ers a lead in the betting lines. Former Texas football star QB Colt McCoy gets the call-up for the Cardinals who are well ahead of the 49ers In place of the absent Murray, former Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave veteran former Longhorn McCoy the call to the quarterback position. The Cardinals also have a lot at stake in this NFC West meeting. McCoy played a key role for Kingsbury and the Cardinals trying to get this win over the Niners. And he shot with this offense in an important divisional matchup. Near the end of the game at this point, McCoy completed 22 of 26 passing attempts for nearly 250 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and no interceptions. He also managed an additional 17 rushing yards on six carries, with no rush scores. While McCoy was looking for his first win as a starting quarterback since the 2020 season, he came through in the exact role the Cardinals needed him to play. McCoy and running back James Conner put in a fine performance for the Cardinals offense, which currently gives this team a two-possession lead over the Niners. This is the 31st career start for McCoy in his more than a decade-long NFL career. And he’s now looking for his ninth career win as the NFL’s starting quarterback. He currently holds a record of 8-22-0 in his 30 starts en route to the Cardinals meeting with the Niners.

