Resurgent Muguruza enjoys milestone season

No one had a stronger and more sustainable start to the 2021 season than Spaniard Garbie Muguruza. The former No. 1 secured her place at the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara by making a career-high four finals this season and winning multiple titles in a season for the second time in her career. Combining a focus on her routines and work ethic with a healthier perspective on her results and careers, the 28-year-old returned to the Top 10 for the first time since 2018 and enjoyed one of the best seasons of her career.

Here’s how the two-time major champion booked her spot in Guadalajara:

Blistering starts booking Melbourne final, match points at Osaka

Muguruza entered the 2021 season at No. 15 and was looking for her first title since Monterrey 2019. It had been over two years since the two-time major champion and former No. Spaniard likes to get back on track.

“Tennis players never relax, no matter what round or any tournament,” Muguruza said. “I feel like I’m approaching it differently now. I accept that things can go wrong. I’m more open to adjustment, to uncertainty.

“With the years you start to get an easier perspective, not to take it too emotionally. Honestly, it’s a lot about experience.”

Muguruza’s letter of intent came early. After a round of 16 in her opening tournament in Abu Dhabi, Muguruza returned to Australia – where she was an Australian Open finalist a year earlier – to march to the final of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne. By beating Alison Van Uytvanck, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sofia Kenin and Marketa Vondrousova, Muguruza advanced to her first final since the 2020 Australian Open, losing to No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, 7-6(3), 6-4 .

At the Australian Open Muguruza continued her almost impenetrable form. Heading into the Round of 16 against defending champion Naomi Osaka, Muguruza lost just 10 games in her first three matches. In their first blockbuster encounter, Muguruza had two match points over Osaka in the third set before the eventual champion rallied and won 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

“You never know in the beginning [of the season] how you’ll feel,” Muguruza said. “I’m happy with the tournaments I’ve played. Also the Australian swing, I played, I don’t know, nine, ten games almost in a row. That was good. That was a good test for me physically, mentally. Just going out on the field over and over, trying to have that high level. I’m quite happy with my performance.”

After consecutive Middle East finals, Muguruza wins her first WTA 1000 title in five years.

In Doha, Muguruza scored a trio of strong wins over Veronika Kudermetova, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari to make her second final of the season. Petra Kvitova defeated her in the final to win 6-2, 6-1, but again Muguruza remained ruthless and unfazed.

“Sometimes you work hard, you want it so bad, it doesn’t help you,” Muguruza said. “It’s hard to explain, but I just felt like it” [in the past] I worked hard, I did everything I could. The time when I had to go racing, I wanted too much. I got frustrated too early. In the end I couldn’t get the racket to talk.

“I feel like now, after that experience, I’ve managed to keep a little calmer and just start competing, probably having less expectations. I’m always and always so pumped. I just know myself a little bit better now find ways to compete and probably don’t let that energy and that desire, too much desire, get in the way.”

While @conchitamartinz is in quarantine and I can only wait for her to get better and be healthy, Team Mugu is not stopping and we have found a creative way to keep working…with the help of technology and my @beats I already have Conchi with me on the track!!

Get well soon Conchi pic.twitter.com/2RWimwHrFj Garbie Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) February 27, 2021

Entering Dubai, Muguruza was already leading the tour in wins and finals, but it was still a matter of getting hold of the championship trophy. Her moment finally came in Dubai where she took victories over Irina Camelia Begu, Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Barbora Krejcikova to win the title. On the way to the eighth title of her career, Muguruza lost just one set.

Muguruza would finish the spring hard court season with a 20-5 record, including a 5-3 record against the Top 20.

Injury stops momentum on clay, but grass encourages a return to the Top 10

After her incredible start on the clay courts, injuries would stand in the way of Muguruza’s preparation for the clay season. A leg injury forced her to retire in Charleston and withdraw from Madrid. Although the injury would eventually heal, Muguruza found her momentum was broken. Muguruza, champion at Roland Garros in 2016, bowed to Marta Kostyuk in the first round this year.

While the tour turned on grass, the 2017 Wimbledon champion would go 4-2 and make it to the quarter-finals in Berlin and the third round of Wimbledon, where she lost to Ons Jabeur in a high-profile, entertaining three-set duel.

After Wimbledon, Muguruza returned to the Top 10 for the first time since August 2018, rising to number 9.

Summer delivers rare second title in Chicago

A return to the summer hard courts saw Muguruza make a strong breakthrough from the start of the season, tapping into impressive form. At the US Open, she advanced to the Round of 16 for the second time in her career, with victories over Donna Vekic, Andrea Petkovic and defending finalist Victoria Azarenka.

Rather than return to Europe for a post-US Open postponement, Muguruza and her team chose to stay in the US to train for the final weeks of the season. That decision immediately paid off at the premiere of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, where Muguruza took home the title with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Jabeur. The Chicago title was only the second time in Muguruza’s career that she has won multiple titles in a single season, having done it the first time in 2017 when she won Wimbledon and Cincinnati en route to the world No. 1 ranking.

Champions Corner: Muguruza takes nothing for granted in Chicago title race

“Getting to finals is so difficult. I’ve been at it for a while and I know winning titles is very difficult,” Muguruza said in Chicago. “Having the chance to win four and I’ve won two is already a great sign because that’s something you can touch. You can prove hey, we’re doing a great job. Here’s a trophy, we’re doing well .”

A motivated Muguruza secures her return to the Latin American finals

Aiming to return to the WTA Finals for the first time since 2017, Venezuelan-born Muguruza couldn’t contain her excitement at the prospect of playing the first season finals championships in Latin America.

“It’s already exciting that there will be a WTA Finals there whether I play or not, but I want to be there,” Muguruza said. “It gives me extra motivation to do everything I can in these last few tournaments and yes, let’s see

“In my experiences and every time I played there, the crowd is so invested, in every sport. They’re so happy there’s an event in their country and you can feel the support. It’s full of people and they’re really cheering for you and that’s something I’ve personally seen in other tournaments that don’t happen, and they’re as big as the Masters. I know Mexico and Latin American countries won’t disappoint in that regard. “shoot there.”

Muguruza returned to the Top 5 after Indian Wells and secured her qualification to her fourth WTA Finals. She finished the regular season with a 36-16 record, winning two titles from four finals.