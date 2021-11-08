5 Patriots winners and 2 losers beat the Panthers

A November afternoon that should have been Cam Newton’s homecoming turned instead to Stephon Gilmore seeking revenge against his former team. The New England Patriots came in with confidence on Sunday and were able to build on that by taking the . defeat Carolina Panthers 24-6.

The defense clenched again, led by two interceptions from JC Jackson, one of which went the other way for six. The Patriots’ offense stalled a bit, but produced when needed and drove the defense to a third straight win.

New England is now above .500 for the first time since Week 3 of last season, and will host a massive match-up with the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, that could have some important implications for the postseason.

However, before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the winners and losers of Sunday’s win.

Winner: CB JC Jackson

Is there a question who was the best player on the field on Sunday? On a day that started with a Stephon Gilmore interception poking Patriots fans, JC Jackson made it easy to forget with his two interceptions. Missing most of the week due to illness, Jackson picked Carolina QB Sam Darnold for a timely pick-six early in the second half.

With the Patriots holding on to a 14-6 lead and the Panthers at the wheel, Jackson intercepted Darnold in the red zone and brought it 88 yards back to the house to put the Patriots at 21-6. It was a setback for the Panthers, who seemed lost offensively after the turnover. Jackson later knocked out Darnold again, this time in the end zone.

With the Patriots taking on their former number one cornerback, Jackson reminded fans that he is indeed worthy of taking on that role. His contract this coming off-season should show it.

Winner: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Despite leaving the game in the second half with a head injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in both rushing (62) and receiving yards (44). The rookie carried the Patriots across the field on their first touchdown drive, making back-to-back big plays that yielded a Damien Harris touchdown to put New England on the board.

It was the best game of Stevensons young career, and he carried the Patriots’ attack on Sunday against a tough defensive front. The severity of his injury is unknown, but had he been healthy the rookie would have earned himself a much bigger role heading into the second half of the season.

Loser: LT Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn’s rough season in 2021 continued on Sunday, as he struggled in both the run game and pass protection. Taking on a difficult front, Wynn was matched up with prolific edge defender Brian Burns and was toasted early in the first half on a play that led to a strip sack against Mac Jones. He was also flagged for a false start earlier in the race.

The Patriots’ offensive line has been much better since the first few weeks of the season, but the left tackle inconsistency serves as one of the biggest question marks going forward.

Winner: TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry continues to show that he has been the missing piece in the Patriots’ red zone offense in recent seasons.

Henry scored his fifth touchdown of the season on Sunday to give the Patriots a 14-6 lead just before halftime. He only caught two passes for 19 yards, but remains a mismatch in the red area and to show why he is Mac Jones’ favorite target down there.

Loser: TE Jonnu Smith

I’ve taken it easy with Jonnu Smith in the past because I still think the Patriots are finding ways to use him, but the tight end of the big bucks didn’t matter again on Sunday. Smith caught just one pass for four yards and had one rush for another five. The Patriots are nine games in and Jonnu Smiths production has seemingly dropped as the weeks get longer.

In the last five games, Smith has only had eight catches for 95 yards and zero touchdowns. Target stock has been dropping for Smith every week, with the Patriots seemingly letting guys like Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne go on a weekly basis. Heading into the second half and looking for a playoff push, New England will have to push Smith to fully maximize what the offensive is trying to do.

Winner: LB Jamie Collins Sr.

It was only a matter of time before Jamie Collins took to the field and showed off his elite athleticism that we have seen during his first two stints in New England. In the third quarter, Collins made an acrobatic play by taking off Sam Darnold by timing the throw perfectly and stopping the ball out of the air before it reached second level.

Collins also tackled for a loss on Sunday, as he continues to play a part for himself in the Patriots’ defense.

Winner: LB Kyle Van Noy

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down 2021 season for Kyle Van Noy, but on Sunday he may have had his best game of the season. The Patriots linebacker flew all over the field and did a good job stopping Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Van Noy had three tackles and two pass breakups on the line of scrimmage. His role as a versatile off-ball linebacker who can also play on the edge is hugely important to the New England defense, especially when faced with a dynamic running back like McCaffrey. On Sunday, Van Noy was a big stretch in limiting him to just 106 scrimmage yards in the win.