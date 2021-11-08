



In January 2014 Elena Baltacha received terrible news: She was diagnosed with liver cancer just a few weeks after her marriage to tennis coach Nino Severino and her retirement from competition. She died on May 4, 2014, at the age of 30, at her home in Ipswich, surrounded by friends and family, after a terrible illness. At 19, she was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a currently untreated syndrome that causes an occlusion of the bile ducts due to inflammation that causes scarring (narrowing hinders the outflow of bile that accumulates in the liver, rendering the liver irreversible). is damaged. cells). In January 2014, after her retirement, the news came in lieu of a liver cancer diagnosis. There were many condolences from her, including those of Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Maria Sharapova. In addition, the next day, on the opening night of the Mutua Madrid Open 2014, many players, both from the ATP and WTA associations, entered the central field to remember Bally, the tennis player’s usual nickname. The main interview was released by Australian tennis star Samantha Stosur, a friend of Baltacha’s, and was posted on the official WTA website. Murray, Raducanu and Naomi Osaka Donate to Tennis Charity Auction A number of tennis, football and music stars have donated autographed memorabilia to the Love All charity auction, a charity set up to honor her memory. Baltacha, who was once Britain’s number one, had a passion for introducing tennis to underprivileged children in her adopted hometown of Ipswich. The Love All auction will support existing charities, including the Elena Baltacha Foundation, with all proceeds from celebrity donated items going to the charities. Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are among the active players donating items. Naomi Osaka and Jamie Murray have also donated rackets, while Cori Gauff and Lleyton Hewitt have donated shoes. Judy Murray said: “The generosity and widespread support is really overwhelming. It is so wonderful to see the tennis community uniting in the spirit of Love All in memory of Bally and all those around the world whose lives have been devastated by this terrible disease. The auction will not only support essential cancer research, screening and care, but will also continue Elena’s legacy by introducing the sport she loved to those who might not otherwise have the chance to play. ”

