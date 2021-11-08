Four ACC Field Hockey Teams Land NCAA Berths





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Four ACC teams earned bids for the 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship, announced Sunday night by the NCAA Field Hockey Committee. The league claimed three of the eight at-large spots in the 18-team tournament field, along with the automatic qualifier awarded to ACC champion North Carolina. Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia will play the opening game alongside the Tar Heels this Friday. The ACC landed multiple teams in the NCAA field for the 27th straight year. This marks the eighth time in the past nine seasons that at least four conference teams have earned NCAA bids. Three-time defending NCAA champion Tar Heels (13-6), who makes their national best 38th tournament appearance and 19th in a row, will take on Northwestern (14-5) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Iowa City, Iowa. The host Hawkeyes will face American in the other first round match in the bracket. The winners meet on Sunday for a trip to the final four, which kicks off Nov. 19 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Virginia (12-8), winner of five of the last seven games and runner-up to UNC in the ACC Championship final, will make its 25th appearance in the tournament when it travels to Maryland (13-6) on Friday at 2:30 AM 4 p.m. Penn State (14-5), the No. 4 seed in the championship, will face Syracuse (13-5) at noon. The two winners will meet on Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m Syracuse is set for its 15th NCAA tournament. ACC regular season champion Louisville (16-3) travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he will face Ivy League champion Harvard (15-1) at 2:30 PM on Friday. The Cardinals, who joined the final four of the season at UNC last season, will enter the postseason game for the seventh time in eight years and ninth in the standings. The winner of the Louisville-Harvard game advances to Sunday’s quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s other first-round game on the field between hosts Michigan (15-4) and Maine (15-6) or Miami, Ohio ( 11-10). ). The four ACC teams in the NCAA Championship were all in the top 15 nations in the most recent NFHCA poll. After No. 4 Louisville are No. 9 Syracuse, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Virginia. The ACC currently owns a run of 32 consecutive years with at least one team in the NCAA semifinals. Forty-three of the last 72 teams to reach the national semifinals are from the ACC. The full 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship bracket can be foundhere. The opening rounds will be played on two campus grounds on November 10. The first and second rounds will be played on four campus grounds on November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and finals on Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21 at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. For ticket information, call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets.

