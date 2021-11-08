Rams vs. Titans score: Tennessee’s defense rattles Matthew Stafford, rolls to big ‘Sunday Night Football’ win





So much for the Rams proving in prime time that they belong at the top of the list of Super Bowl candidates. Los Angeles hosted “Sunday Night Football” on Week 9, but Sunday’s primetime affair belonged almost exclusively to the visiting Titans. While Ryan Tannehill and an attack with Adrian Peterson as substitutes for the injured Derrick Henry didn’t always explode, the Tennessee defense certainly did, with Jeffery Simmons and Co. who asked and often disrupted Matthew Stafford to lead a 28-16 defeat at SoFi Stadium. Tennessee has now won five in a row to improve to 7-2, perhaps cementing itself as the new favorite in the AFC. The Rams, meanwhile, are 7-2 and are officially behind the red-hot Cardinals in the NFC West. Here are some instant takeaways from Sunday night’s big Titans win: Why the Titans won? On a night that started off spicy and physical on both sides, they were opportunistic amid the early punches: After a deep ball ended their first drive prematurely, they held the Rams to a field goal and a few runs later forced Stafford into back-up. to-back interceptions deep in its own territory. Simmons wrecked the front and rattled Stafford out of the gate, while Denico Autry and Harold Landry also stepped forward to fold the bag. The heat of the front seven took the pressure off a secondary that had surprisingly little trouble getting Cooper Kupp and Co. control for much of the night. And offensively, while Tannehill and their post-Henry running game lacked grit, they successfully grind it up when they needed to, outsmarting LA all evening. Why did the Rams lose? Stafford has been an MVP candidate all year and headlined the Rams’ high-flying attack, but against the Titans, he was very much like the man who spent so many years diving, decking and forcing things in Detroit. His protection was no doubt poor, as Austin Corbett and the Rams’ interiors often folded to the likes of Simmons and the rest of Mike Vrabel’s front. But the QB himself wasn’t great either, missing open shots into the field and throwing some really ill-advised passes that gave Tennessee the revenue advantage in the end. Kupp and Robert Woods showed up late (as did Sean McVay’s fourth-down play-calling), and the run game didn’t make much of a difference. Defensively, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey did their usual thing, but penalties and perhaps a hint of indifference also left them vulnerable in the final stages of the game. Turning point As soon as Stafford threw a pick-six, the Titans actually seemed poised to win it. The Rams led 3-0 when Stafford was eliminated for the first time, with David Long Jr. took his pitch and set up a quick Geoff Swaim score. Trailing 7-3, however, he inexplicably fired a short shot at Woods on the first play of the ensuing drive with several covermen in the area, and Kevin Byard had no problem giving the pick back 24 yards for the score. The 14-3 hole turned out to be too deep to conquer. Playing the game It must be the game where Stafford was knocked around and pulled a Carson Wentz, giving the opponent a pick near his own end zone – a game that defined a night of Titans-led disturbances: What’s next The Titans (7-2) return home in Week 10 after their big prime-time win, this time against the Saints (5-3), who narrowly lost to the Falcons. The Rams (7-2), meanwhile, will head out for a major NFC West showdown with the 49ers (3-5), who have just fallen against the Cardinals, in “Monday Night Football.”

