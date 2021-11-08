Men’s ice hockey loses to Princeton 6-3





The men’s ice hockey team (1-2, 1-2 ECAC) lost to Princeton (2-1, 2-0 ECAC) on Friday night in a 6-3 fight. The Bears started the game with a glimmer of momentum in the first period, before a wave from the Tigers in the second period put the game out of reach. Brown jumped to an early lead when Brett Bliss 25 scored his first goal of his career on a power play, just 52 seconds after the opening face-off. Assisted by Michael Maloney 22 with a secondary assist from Samuli Niinisaari 23, Bliss fired a shot from the top of the right circle that forced its way through traffic, beating Princeton’s defense and goalkeeper. Bliss’ goal gave the Bears an early 1-0 lead, which would be their only lead of the game. Princeton evened the game with 2:34 left in the first period and sent the puck past Brown goalkeeper Luke Kania GS. Despite the goal, Kania remained ready for the Bears and ended the game with 22 saves. The Tigers defeated the Bears 47-16, making it difficult for the defense and Kania to keep Bruno in the game. Head Coach Brendan Whittet said he was proud of Kania’s goalkeeping efforts, especially given the shot differential. Kania wasn’t our problem, Whittet said. We had to play much better in terms of commitment and tenacity. It was something that came very little from (our defensive) systems… As a team we didn’t play (by the standard of) Brown hockey. The Tigers dominated the Bears in the second period, scoring four goals to stun Brown’s defense. After a scoreless second period by Brown, defender Luke Krys 23 turned things around in the third period and cut Princeton’s lead with Brown’s second power play goal of the night. Justin Jallen 23 passed to Tristan Crozier 23 who sent the puck to Krys at the top of the slot in front of the goal. Krys explained that there were positives to be gained from Brown’s defeat. It’s a huge learning opportunity for the team to understand that we have to be ready to play against any other team just as much as we play against a top five team in the country, Krys said. It starts with the leaders having to pick up the pace and for us to play as (a) unit. Cole Quisenberry 23 echoed a similar sentiment, saying the Bears are ready for a clean start. This is a game we want to quickly put behind us and move on, Quisenberry said. It will be a good test for us to see how we react when we bounce back from this game. We need to show up on the rink much better prepared and ready to go up against the rest of our opponents. Brown’s last goal of the game came with 35 seconds left when Nathan Plessis 23 scored his second goal in two games and scored a one-timer from the right spot on a feed from Jake Harris 22. Brown had a quick turnaround to wrap up the weekend as the Bears played against No. 6 Quinnipiac University (7-1-2, 2-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Brown strengthened his defense against Quinnipiac, but fell 1-0 to the Bobcats after scoring in the third period. The Bears are off this weekend for a game on Nov. 19 at Cornell (3-1, 1-1 ECAC) and a game on Nov. 20 at Colgate University (5-6, 0-2 ECAC). Both games start at 7:00 PM

