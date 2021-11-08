Has the 2021 Formula 1 title just become Max Verstappen’s title to lose?

MEXICO CITY — With four races to go, Max Verstappen’s grip on the Formula 1 title in 2021 seems stronger than ever.

Sunday his ninth win of the season put him 19 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the championship, with a maximum of 107 points (including those for the sprint race in Brazil and fastest laps) to play for.

It’s far from over, but as Verstappen heads to Brazil with a wave of two straight wins, a continuation of his current form at the next two races could earn him the title at the penultimate round in Saudi Arabia.

Still, all three drivers on the podium had a reason to be happy in Mexico.

Verstappen’s win was his ninth of the season and was secured with a remarkable overtaking at Turn 1 on both Mercedes cars. This track would always suit his Red Bull car, but after qualifying third behind the two Mercedes drivers, he still had a job to do and he executed it perfectly. If he feels any pressure from the championship battle, it won’t show in his driving style.

Of course, Mercedes and Hamilton wanted to win the race after closing the front row of the grid, but the pace of the two Red Bulls in the race meant it would have been easy for Hamilton to slip into third and another three losing points to Verstappen. The task for Hamilton to secure his eighth championship is huge, but based on sheer performance it could have been even bigger.

No doubt Sergio Perez should have been the least happy of the three drivers after failing to pass Hamilton for second in the final stint of the race, but it was impossible to keep the smile off his face after the 135,000-strong crowd in the party mode to celebrate the first podium for a Mexican driver at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Why was Red Bull so much faster in the race?

Max Verstappen controlled the Mexican Grand Prix as soon as he got ahead of the Mercedes cars. Peter Fox/Getty Images

Starting a race in first and second and finishing second and 15th is far from ideal, but the Mercedes car was just no match for the Red Bull in Mexico by a race distance.

Mercedes surprised itself with the car’s performance on Saturday, which it owed to finding a performance sweet spot of the soft compound tires over a single lap. In contrast, Red Bull failed to extract maximum performance from the soft tires and by Saturday night had understood why.

But getting the tires in the right performance window for a single lap is one thing, keeping them there for all 71 laps of the race is another, and the Red Bull was better equipped to look after its tires over a race distance.

Apart from the different car performances, the Mexican Grand Prix would also have been a lot more interesting if Verstappen hadn’t passed Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the start.

In Mercedes’ pre-race briefing, the team envisioned Bottas leading the pack from pole position and giving Hamilton a slipstream into the first corner. But when Bottas failed to get off the line as cleanly as Hamilton, they ran side by side, offering a slipstream to the two Red Bulls behind.

When Bottas left a big gap to his left on the run-up to the first corner, it gave Verstappen a clear shot into the lead. After the race it was clear that Hamilton was a bit surprised at his teammate’s positioning.

“I would have imagined it differently, of course, in the sense that if Valtteri might have had a better start, I would have tried to take him in tow,” said Hamilton. “But I was clearly standing next to him, which was good, and then I just covered my side of the track, to make sure nobody could come in, so I tried to keep the Red Bull that I could see in my mirror. ” behind.

“And I thought Valtteri would do the same, but he clearly left the door open for Max and Max was on the race line, so it did a mega job braking into Turn 1. Because I’m on the inside and on the dirt, there was no hope for me.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff went one step further and said Bottas just left the door open for Verstappen.

“Yeah, that shouldn’t happen,” he said. “I think we had two cars in front of us and we seemed to be opening the sea for Max to get around the outside.

“However, the spin after that and the complete loss of points with Valtteri’s car when it could have been third or fourth is annoying to say the least.”

But Bottas’ positioning should not detract from Verstappen’s overtaking action. It was the kind of movement that defines him as a driver: aggressive, late on the brakes and making the seemingly impossible possible. If he wins the title in the upcoming races, overtakes like the one in Mexico City will be why.

But let’s just say he didn’t get past Hamilton and Verstappen finished second when Bottas was spun by Daniel Ricciardo. Would a Mercedes win from there have been possible?

“To be fair, most of the things that went wrong went wrong in that very early part of the race,” said Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin. “We didn’t have the fastest car and without two cars and if we could use them tactically it would have been a very difficult race to win.

“Max would have been behind us, or we could have gone very early” [with our pit stop] otherwise he could have undercut us, but it would always be a challenge if we fell back at the start.”

As Hamilton dropped to second, it soon became clear that Verstappen had the kind of race pace that Mercedes could not match. The track was hotter than on Saturday which meant it was important to take care of the rear tires and that has clearly emerged as a strong asset for Red Bull in the second half of the season. The fact that Hamilton managed to keep Perez behind him in the remaining 70 laps was an achievement in itself.

In the first stint, the challenge for Hamilton was to make sure Perez didn’t get close enough to gain a strategic advantage. The moment Perez was within 1.5 seconds of Hamilton, he had the potential to go into the pits, put on new tires and use the extra performance to undermine the Mercedes. Of course Mercedes was aware of the threat from Perez and so Hamilton got into the pit just as Perez came through the window where he could attempt the undercut.

But the fact that Hamilton reached lap 30 before the pits was crucial. In theory, Perez could have made the undercut from lap 23 and still made it to the end of the race. By keeping the Red Bull at bay and delaying the defense against the undercut until lap 30, Hamilton made life easier for himself in the second half of the race by minimizing the tire advantage Perez would have in the closing stages.

When Perez finally pitted on lap 41, he rejoined the track on tires 11 laps younger than Hamilton’s, allowing him to approach the Mercedes and overtake one more time. But it soon became clear that overtaking at high altitudes in Mexico City is not easy.

The thin air at 2,200 meters has two limiting factors for the cars when it comes to overtaking: the wings reduce downforce and everything overheats. As a result of the reduction in downforce, the next car slides more when it is in the dirty air of the vehicle in front, which in turn leads to overheating of the tires as they scrape the track surface.

The hotter the tires get, the less grip they offer and the more they slide. The more they slide, the more they overheat and the less grip they offer, creating a negative performance spiral which, combined with Mercedes’ speed advantage over the Red Bull, helped Hamilton keep Perez behind and secure second place. .

to lose Verstappen’s championship?

Max Verstappen is on the eve of his first Formula 1 championship. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

In the past two races, the chances of Verstappen winning the title have been drastically reduced. Not only have his two performances in North America been worthy of a world champion, they have built a solid lead in the standings just three races after he recaptured first place from Hamilton in Turkey.

The 23-year-old is now the clear favorite to be crowned champion.

But, as is always the case in sports, it’s not over until it’s over. Until it is mathematically impossible for Hamilton to win the title, Verstappen will not feel comfortable.

One broken engine or flat tire could still decide the championship and for that reason Verstappen refuses to get ahead of things.

“I don’t believe in momentum,” said Verstappen. “So every race we have to try to capture the details and we didn’t do that yesterday.” [in qualifying], so you know that things can go wrong very quickly, or can go right.

“So it’s going to be very tight and exciting until the end. This has always been a track that has been very good for us, so I don’t expect Brazil to be like it is today.”