9 Big Bend Schools Qualify

The football brackets have been placed.

On Sunday, the FHSAA announced its braces for the 2021 FHSAA State Playoffs, and the odds were favorable for a handful of Big Bend teams.

Nine squads, including two bubble teams, will continue their seasons well into November. With the quarterfinals less than a week away, these are the teams from Big Bend that will face Friday.

1A: Madison County (3) vs. Wewahitchka (6)

Facts:Madison County: 7-3; Wewahitchka: 4-6

Information about the match day:at Boot Hill (Madison County) on Nov. 12

RPI Ranking:Madison County: 0.620; Wewahitchka: 0.421

The Cowboys were 0.010 points off catching Port St. Joe for the No. 2 seed in Region I-1A. Still, the Cowboys will have home field advantage against Wewahitchka in the regional quarterfinals. Madison County is coming off a 14-13 win over Class 6A Rickards, while the Gators’ 54-0 shutout win over Graceville was enough to hold off any threat from Jefferson County for the final playoff seed.

Madison County has not lost its first playoff game, be it quarterfinals or semifinals, in eight seasons. Last season, the Cowboys ran to the 1A Final Four before losing to Hawthorne. This is the Gators’ second consecutive trip to the playoffs. They lost to Bozeman in the quarterfinals last season.

2A: St. John Paul II (4) vs. Christian from North Florida (5)

Facts:St. John Paul II: 8-2; Christian in North Florida: 6-4

Information about the match day:at St. John Paul II on November 12

RPI Ranking:St. John Paul II: 0.589; Christian in North Florida: 0.543

On Sunday, the Eagles came out well in the fifth seed while JPII battled it out for the third seed. Despite remaining locked in the fourth seed, the Panthers will still gain home field advantage in the quarter-finals.

JPII defeated NFC 49-15 earlier this season to rack up a six-game winning streak, most recently beating Leon for the first time in school history. It is currently in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history.

Last season, the Panthers advanced to the semifinals via a forfeit win over FAMU DRS, before going down at University Christian. NFC broke a three-game loss streak in the final weeks of the season and is looking for a different result than the previous season’s finish against the Panthers. Last season, the Eagles ran to Region I-2A, where they fell to University Christian.

2A: Munroe (2) receives quarter-finals BYE

file:7-2

Future matchday info:at Corry Field (in Quincy) on Nov. 19 vs. University Christian of Rocky Bayou Christian

RPI ranking:0.603

Munroe has been trying to close the gap between himself and University Christian all season. And in the final RPI ranking, the Bobcats have done it. They not only go into the postseason with a district championship, but also a first round bye.

Munroe jumped University Christian by 0.002 RPI points to drag the program’s first BYE into the semifinals. This has been a statement season for the Bobcats, with significant wins over JPII, Chipley and NEIF. Last season they fell to University Christian in 2A play-ins. They will get to quarterfinals this postseason and will face the winner of University Christian/Rocky Bayou Christian at Corry Field.

3A: Florida High (3) vs. (6) Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Facts:Florida High: 8-1; Episcopal School of Jacksonville: 6-4

Information about the match day:at Mike Hickman Stadium (Florida High) on Nov. 12

RPI Ranking:Florida High: 0.632; Episcopal School of Jacksonville: 0.546

In the final two weeks of the season, Walton and Ocala Trinity Catholic made a rise in the RPI rankings to take the top two places in the I-3A region and the two first-round byes. Despite not getting a byethe, Seminoles gets a home field advantage against the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

The margin between the Seminoles and Walton was 0.023 points, and between Walton and Trinity Catholic 0.005. Florida High has been riding high since beating 2A juggernaut Trinity Christian 14. It finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak.

The Seminoles want to give this postseason as state champion an extra boost and reach the Final Four in the past three seasons. In 2020, they fell to Trinity Christian in the regional championship and before that, their season ended in the state championship match against Chaminade Madonna.

ESoJ also has some hefty goals in mind, namely a run to the 3A semifinals of the play-in round before falling similarly to Trinity Christian. Despite losing the last game of the season to Bishop Kenny, the Eagles RPI score was high enough to boost them into the playoffs against Pensacola Catholic.

4A: Gadsden County (6) vs. Andrew Jackson (3)

Facts:Gadsden County: 2-6; Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson: 7-3

Information about the match day:at Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) on November 12

RPI Ranking:Gadsden County: .491; Andrew Jackson: 0.575

A wild two-week final fell narrowly in favor of the Jaguars as they took last place in the 4A playoffs with 0.001 points. It was the strength of the Gadsden County schedule and an upset win over the undefeated Mosley that proved the gap into the postseason.

Despite being four games under .500, Gadsden County has played a challenging program against the likes of Clearwater Academy International, Florida High, Rickards, Lincoln, Niceville and Mosley. The strength of the scheme and the narrow finishes paid off in the end.

Gadsden County could be a big dark horse in this tournament, which comes out of a 2020 season where it was one win away from the 4A Championship game and fell to Bolles. The Jaguars will face Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville), who has won the playoffs five times in a row. The Tigers are up a league from last season when they fell to the Florida High quarterfinals.

5A: Wakulla (3) vs. Bishop Kenny (6)

Facts:Wakulla: 8-2; Bishop Kenny: 7-2

Information about the match day: at JD Jones Stadium (Wakulla) on November 12

RPI scores:Wakulla: 0.577; Bishop Kenny: 0.582

A forfeit loss to EdWhite gave the War Eagles a boost into Week 11 in the playoff race. They maintain third place in region I-5A, where Bishop Kenny is received.

Despite the Crusaders having a higher RPI score, the District Champion rule gives the War Eagles home advantage. Wakulla is embarking on a five-game winning streak, most recently beating 7A Chiles by 35 points. It looks like a very different result from last season when they fell in play-ins against Pine Forest.

Bishop Kenny was the team that gave ESoJ its 21 week loss. The Crusaders have won three consecutive victories, including an overtime win over Suwannee. Last season, Bishop Kenny went 1-8, so 2021 was a big turning point for the program.

6A:Lincoln (6) vs. Gainesville (3)

Facts:Lincoln: 8-2; Gainesville: 8-2

Information about the match day:at Citizens Field (Gainesville) on November 12

RPI scores:Lincoln: 0.648; Gainesville: 0.617

Both teams had an idea that this matchup was coming as the Gainesville players and coaches sat in the stands during Lincoln’s Thursday night game against Trinity Christian. Since falling against Mosley, the Trojans have racked up six straight wins, including a playoff-confirming win over Rickards.

As with Wakulla, Lincoln has a higher RPI score, but the district champion’s rule gives Gainesville a home advantage. The Hurricanes have had four consecutive wins, most recently with 18 wins at Eastside. Last season, Gainesville fell by three on the mainland in 6A play-ins.

Lincoln, who spent most of the early season on the road in places like Niceville, Bartram Trail and Mosley, believes it is prepared to endure the road environment. Last season, Lincoln fell to the Atlantic Coast in the quarterfinals of the 7A.

6A: Rickards (8) vs Pinewood (1)

Facts:Rickards: 6-4; Pine forests: 8-1

Information about the match day:at Pine Forest on November 12

RPI scores:Rickards: 0.579; Pine forest: 0.661

Despite Madison County’s loss in the final game of the season, Rickards’ RPI score was enough to soften the blow by 0.010 points to secure the final score in Region 1-6A.

The Raiders have a big challenge ahead of them, taking on the top team in Region 1, Pine Forest. In the final three games of the season, Rickards went 1-2, keeping playoff hopes alive by beating Choctawhatchee.

The strength of the schedule and wins also played a part in the finish as it has wins over Crestview and Gadsden County, and has met Mosley, Lincoln, Bartram Trail and Madison County. The Raiders come last season’s state finalist finish in 5A playoffs.

Since the fall in West Florida in the first game of the season, the Eagles have not stuttered and won eight in a row. They defeated Riverside (Jacksonville) by 0.002 points for the top tier in Region 1. Last season, Pine Forest made a run to the 5A Regional Semifinals, dropping Baker County, who was eventually defeated by Rickards.

