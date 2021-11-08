



Two members of the Oakland Ashes won the Gold Glove Awards on Sunday, but it’s not quite the same pair we’re used to. third baseman Matt Chapman won as usual, for the third time in the last four years, and he was joined by someone new as a catcher Sean Murphy earned his first prize. Meanwhile, first baseman Matt Olson was denied what would have been his third nod in four years. He was named as a finalist but did not win, which resulted in his second year in a row being rejected. Here’s the full AL lineup for 2021; click here to see the NL crew: P: Dallas Keuchel, CHW

Dallas Keuchel, CHW C: Sean Murphy, OAK

1B: Yuli Gurriel, HOU

Yuli Gurriel, HOU 2B: Marcus Semien, TOR

Marcus Semien, TOR SS: Carlos Correa, HOU

Carlos Correa, HOU 3B: Matt Chapman, OAK

LF: Andrew Benintendi, KCR

Andrew Benintendi, KCR CF: Michael A. Taylor, KCR

Michael A. Taylor, KCR RF: Joey Gallo, TEX / NYY Besides Chapman, Keuchel (fifth win) and Gallo (second in a row) were the only other repeat winners. In NL, third baseman Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals won its ninth straight award. For Chapman, this is one more piece of hardware to add to a growing stack. Not only did he win the Gold Glove in 2018 and 2019, he also won the Platinum Glove both years as the best AL defender in every position. The only thing holding him back in 2020 was an injury that took him off the field. Everyone knows he is the best and has a groundbreaking impact with his incredible reach, reflexes and arm, and now it’s just a matter of how much gold he can amass. For Murphy, this is the culmination of years of potential. During the minors, he was touted as a gold-gloved elite defender in his future, and now that Scouting report has officially come out, in his first full six-month MLB season. One area in which he particularly excelled was pitch framing, where Statcast placed him among the league leaders in creating additional strikes. As well as being Murphy’s first golden glove of career, it’s also the first ever for an Ash catcher. Here is the all time list from Oakland As winners: Joe Rudi, OR: 1974-76

1974-76 Dwayne Murphy, OF: 1980-85

1980-85 Mike Norris, P: 1980-81

1980-81 Rickey Henderson, OF: 1981

1981 Alfredo Griffin, SS: 1985

1985 Mark McGwire, 1B: 1990

1990 Eric Chavez, 3B: 2001-06

2001-06 Josh Reddick, RF: 2012

2012 Matt Olson, 1B: 2018-19

2018-19 Matt Chapman, 3B: 2018-19, 2021

2018-19, 2021 Sean Murphy, C: 2021 As for Olson, as fans know, he is the best in the league, so it’s a shame not to see him with his teammates. He was also rejected last year, when the prize was awarded fully based on one small sample. The stats hurt him again this time, like he was the winner Yuli Gurriel in both DRS and UZR, Gurriel led in SDI, which receives a 25% share of the vote in addition to the opinions of managers and coaches. But despite that near miss, Oakland still picked up two gold gloves. Congratulations to Chapman and Murphy! In a final note on defensive honors, the Fielding Bible awards were announced and no one on the Axis has won. Olson went for his fourth straight win but was eliminated by Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals, finished as runner-up comfortable lead over Gurriel. At third base, Chapman went for his third win, but narrowly missed KeBryan Hayes of the Pirates, although he at least defeated Arenado. Murphy was third among catchers in another close race.

