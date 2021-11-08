Cricket: Abu Dhabi curator Mohan Singh found dead ahead of T20 World Cup match





Abu Dhabi Cricket Head Curator Mohan Singh.

The chief curator of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates died Sunday night (NZT) just hours before New Zealand’s T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan. Late last night, reports came out that Mohan Singh had been found dead in his room that morning. Abu Dhabi Cricket later confirmed in a statement: “It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Chief Curator Mohan Singh has passed away today. “Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and during that time has played a vital role in the success of the venue. “Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup Men’s Super 12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan went as planned, with the support of Mohan’s family and our ground crew. Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honored in the coming days. “Our thoughts are with Mohan’s family and we ask the media to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” Police are reportedly investigating the cause of death, which is not yet known. An ICC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone involved in the event.” This year, Sheikh Zayed Stadium successfully hosted Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and T20 World Cup matches. Cricbuzz reported that Singh had prepared the wicket for Sunday’s match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, which started hours after his body was found. Singh previously worked as a ground supervisor at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Stadium. Former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh told PTI: “He was a handsome boy when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He was from Garhwal and I also remember him as a family man. After he went to UAE, He always came to visit when he was in the country, but I hadn’t seen him in a while. Gone too early and it’s really tragic.” New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets to secure its place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, beating India in the process.

