Tennis: Michael Venus wins Paris Masters doubles title with partner Tim Puetz





Sport Nov 7 2021 16:51 3 minutes to read

Germany’s Tim Puetz, left, and New Zealander Michael Venus display their trophies after winning the Paris Masters doubles title. Photo / AP

French Open double champion in 2017 and now Michael Venus is the Paris Masters double champion with his German partner Tim Puetz. The unseeded pair defeated French third seed Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues-Hubert 6-3, 6-7, 11-9 in a quality final of one hour and 52 minutes. It is the 16th ATP doubles title in his career for the Kiwi and Venus will rise from its current ranking of 17 to 15, with Puetz climbing into the top 20 for the first time at age 18 when the official rankings are announced later in the day. is made. Venus and Puetz have quickly developed into one of the best doubles teams on the circuit, taking their second title of the season, but by far the biggest, after winning the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg, the European Open in June shortly after they began. play together. “We knew we had to play our best tennis,” said Venus. “It was an incredible atmosphere today and it made the final very special. It’s huge, these are the biggest tournaments for us.” Venus and Puetz got off to a great start and after holding the Kiwi they broke Herbert the first service game of the match. A great return helped Puetz and Venus to a 3-0 lead in just eight minutes. Puetz served the first set with three consecutive smashes. The second set was extremely tight, with the French duo managing to save breakpoints early in the set, while Venus and Puetz saved decisive points by 2-3 and 3-4 respectively. The German dug deep to save four set points at 5-6 to send the set into a tiebreak with the French pair winning when a winner with a low backhand from Mahut forced Venus into a foul. It was an epic match tiebreaker to decide the outcome with Mahut and Herbert taking an early 5-2 lead, but Venus and Puetz fought back and led 8-7 when Venus hit a sharp return from the service giving Puetz an easy volley was able to get rid of. The Kiwi brought a first match point to 9-7 with a massive first serve, but then served a double fault to let Herbert and Mahut back in. Hugues-Herbert saved a second championship point with a first serve winner, but a delightful lob from Puetz found the line to yield a third match point and Puetz closed the game with a fine serve, allowing Venus to put down the volley for a memorable one. victory . While Venus and Puetz will not be at the ATP Finals next week, having moved from London to Turin this year, they are in 11th place in the race for their final tournament of the year, the Stockholm Open next week, where them the second seeds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis-michael-venus-wins-paris-masters-doubles-title-with-partner-tim-puetz/HNZ5Q3AH3AXPDJ5SB3WLTKT5IM/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos