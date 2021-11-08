Field hockey draws Messiah in first round NCAA





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (November 7, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team heads to Grantham, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to face ninth-ranked Messiah University in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship, the NCAA announced late Sunday. . The first round of the game with the Falcons, appearing at the national tournament for the first time since 2015, and fifth overall, will be the third ever meeting between the programs, but the first since 2014. The Ducks have a win in the first round in three of their five NCAA appearances. “What a fun MAC matchup!” said head coach Meredith Spencer-Blaetz . “We are so excited about the opportunity to compete against such a historically strong program and have the opportunity to make a name for itself on the national stage. The Ducks are ready to dance!” Stevens arrives at the NCAA tournament with a 15-4 record, marking the fourth most wins in a single season in the history of the program. The Ducks, who set a program record earlier this year with an 11-game winning streak, defeated Misericordia 2-0 on November 6 to capture their first MAC Freedom Championship. Fifth year Allison Buffenbarger was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. While waiting for Stevens, Messiah will be (16-2). Winners of 14 consecutive MAC Commonwealth titles, the Falcons make their 20th straight trip to the NCAA tournament. Winners of nine straight, the Falcons recorded a 7-3 victory over Widener in the MAC Commonwealth title game. Makayla Malcolm was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. The winner of Wednesday’s first-round contest will head to Massachusetts to face Babson College No. 3 on Nov. 13. Babson will also host a second-round contest between Kean University No. 5 and the winner of the first round match between No. 8 Trinity (Conn.) and St. John Fisher. Twenty teams will compete in ten first-round matches on campus grounds on Wednesday, November 10. The ten winners of the first round, along with the six teams that received a bye in the first round, will compete against each other on four campus sites in the second/third game. round games, Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14. A playing time for the Ducks’ first round has yet to be determined. Live stats and video links will be posted on StevensDucks.com when available. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

