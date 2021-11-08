Packers Week 9 Snap Counts: Defense shows heart without Kenny Clark, Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers defense played its heart out against the Kansas City Chiefs, without a large number of protagonists. Already without ZaDarius Smith and Jaaire Alexander, the defense saw that rookie cornerback Eric Stokes suffered an injury during the warm-up and Kenny Clark left the game in the first half.

That led to full-time roles for Rasul Douglas and Kevin King (who were returning from a three-game absence) at cornerback, while young defensive linemen like TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin were also given more duties. All sides performed admirably against a dangerous offense by the Chiefs as the Packers gave Kansas City its worst yardage day with Patrick Mahomes behind center.

Unfortunately, the special teams and the offensive line softened the defense’s success, resulting in the Packers amassing just seven points. But the defense is now quietly allowed a top six unit in both points and yards. Part of that is due to the Packers’ turnover and pace of play, as the defense ranks 30th in time per drive and 19th in yards and points allowed per drive.

Still, Sunday’s performance was the best of the year, impressive considering that it was the most explosive attack it has seen all season. hopefully that can snowball into more good things in the future.

ATTACK (63 plays)

quarterback

Jordan Love 63

All things considered, Love generally outperformed Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, barring a fourth-quarter interception trying to make a play. Instead, LJarius Sneed made a great catch to Davante Adams on the slightly faulty throw.

Otherwise, Loves’ (19/34 for 56) completion rate was poor, but no worse than Mahomes’s rate of 54% (20/37). And Love had more yards per attempt as she equaled Mahomes one touchdown. Instead, his difficulty dealing with pressure was the biggest problem for the Packers attack to three-quarters; the Chiefs’ blitz-heavy attack created a lot of pressure, forcing errant pitch after errant pitch.

To run

Aaron Jones 40, AJ Dillon 24

The Packers runners actually had a solid day in this game on the ground. Jones won 53 yards on 12 carries, while Dillon posted his fourth game this season with at least 75 yards total offense. Dillon went 8-for-46 to the ground and caught all four of his pass goals for another 44 yards.

Patrick Taylor was promoted to the 53-man roster this week, but did not foul.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams 58, Allen Lazard 53, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 34, Randall Cobb 33, Equamous St. Brown 3

Green Bay regained its top three wide receivers this week and both Adams and Lazard resumed their normal workloads. MVS seemed to have a bit of a pitch count playing just over half of the offensive snaps while Cobb was a regular part of the offense playing both from the slot and the jet movement component of the offense.

Adams finished the day with a whopping 14 goals but could only keep six from 42 yards away. Lazard had the Packers’ only touchdown on his only goal, a 20-yard catch-and-run. Cobb led the team in receiving yards with 50 on three receptions, including a 35-yarder on a Prayer of Love early in the game.

Tight ends

Marcedes Lewis 29, Dominique Dafney 25, Josiah Deguara 15, Tyler Davis 1

Without Robert Tonyan, the Packers have rolled out 10 more personnel looks (1 RB, no tight ends, 4 WRs) as they have no direct replacement for his role on the roster. Instead, Lewis got his usual amount of in-line snaps as Dafney and Deguara continue to play tight endgames and line up as fullbacks. Deguara caught two passes for 16 yards in the game, while Lewis had one reception for a one-yard loss.

Attacking Linemen

Elgton Jenkins 63, Lucas Patrick 63, Royce Newman 63, Billy Turner 63, Jon Runyan, Jr. 58, Jake Hanson 5

The Packers chose to wait another week to activate David Bakhtiari, but it’s likely he would have helped this unit much better had he been back. That would have allowed Jenkins to move inland, where the Packers had a lot of trouble protecting from the Chiefs’ blitzes.

Instead, the team stuck to the same line as the past few weeks. The only brief absence was for Runyan, who went into the locker room just before half-time with what the team described as an illness. Hanson replaced him as left guard for the last five snaps of the half, but Runyan returned for the second half.

Still, it was a tough game for the line, despite Love only taking one sack. He took a total of seven hits and was under a lot more pressure.

DEFENSE (65 plays)

Defensive Linemen

TJ Slaton 45, Tyler Lancaster 36, Kenny Clark 24, Dean Lowry 22, Jack Heflin 10

Already without Kingsley Keke (inactive due to a concussion) and with Lowry on a pitch count due to a nagging hamstring problem, the Packers saw their top lineman, Clark, leave the game just before halftime. Clark would not return, giving Slaton, the 5th round rookie, a prominent role.

Slaton played well for the most part, occupying blockers and letting the off-ball linebackers flow into football. He also made some notable tackles of his own, finishing with three solo and one assisted tackle. Lancaster had arguably his best game of the season, and certainly his most active, with three tackles and one for loss. Heflin also got into action on a rotational basis and looked solid against the Chiefs run game.

Outside linebackers

Preston Smith 48, Rashan Gary 46, Whitney Mercilus 30, Jonathan Garvin 20

Gary actually provided the Packers with only notable pass rush in this game. He only got the teams fired and had their only three quarterback hits, giving him 18 hits in the season. That puts him in a tie for 4th in the entire NFL, with only Myles Garrett, Jonathan Allen and Maxx Crosby taking on more. However, he only has 4.5 sacks, while everyone else with 13 or more hits has at least five sacks. See if he continues to climb into the second half of the season and bag that consistent, fast productivity.

Smith did not record a tackle despite his extended playing time, while Mercilus and Garvin made two tackles together.

Inside Linebackers

DeVondre Campbell 65, Krys Barnes 42, Oren Burks 4

While the edge rushers behind Gary weren’t very impressive, the off-ball backers had a great game for the most part. Campbell was his usual solid self apart from one or two bouts in zone coverage, but Barnes was an absolute hammer to the run. He stopped a touchdown with a huge stick on Darrel Williams down the sidelines and had several big gap-filling hits on the running backs. Barnes finished the game with a total of 9 tackles, including one for a loss.

Burk’s tackle hit a big spot when he tracked down Jerick McKinnon on a pass in the flat and stopped him on a first down. That third-down stop led to a big fourth-down stop as Barnes and Darnell Savage got together to stop Williams in the backfield with a swing pass. However, Burks would later incur an offside penalty on a 3rd-and-6, but was helped by another run-thing on 3rd-and-1.

safety

Adrian Amos 65, Darnell Savage 65, Henry Black 10

Green Bays safety played a solid game for the most part, as the Chiefs only had two plays over 20 yards. Both went to Travis Kelce on plays where the linebackers lost him in zone coverage across the middle of the field.

Savage had a solid game, splitting two passes and contributing to that fourth stop referenced above. Amos was quiet, in part because the Chiefs couldn’t pass the field; he had an interception that got offside on Burks, which was cleared of course.

Cornerbacks

Rasul Douglas 65, Kevin King 65, Chandon Sullivan 53

Eric Stokes’ surprising scratch led to Douglas and King playing every snap on the border. The addition of Douglas this season cannot be overstated as he regularly matched up with Tyreek Hill and kept him in check. The return of Kings was also a boon to the Packers depth, as the team was able to keep Isaac Yiadom and Shemar Jean-Charles on the bench. King made seven tackles and broke one pass in an interception he should have but dropped.

Sullivan also had a solid game, with five tackles and a stop for loss on a reverse to Hill which he sniffed alertly.

SPECIAL TEAMS SNAP LEADERS

Burks 19, Ty Summers 18, Black 17, St. Brown 15, Malik Taylor 15, Shemar Jean-Charles 14, Davis 13, Douglas 12, Amari Rodgers 12