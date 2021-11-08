ICC Twenty20 World Cup | New Zealand defeated Afghanistan, knockout India





After Trent Boult and TIm Southees’ sharp spells, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway take their team to the semi-finals



New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in a Group 2 Super-12 match here on Sunday to advance to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. As a result, India and Afghanistan failed to qualify further. It took Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill a modest 125 to win and started with a flurry of four before Mujeeb Ur Rahman left Mitchell behind. Guptill, with Kane Williamson, took New Zealand to 45 for one in six overs. Percentage game Rashid Khan (1/27) left Guptill in the ninth for his 400th T20 wicket. But with just 68 to spare 11.1 overs and eight wickets, Williamson and Devon Conway were content with singles and the occasional fours. Conway brought the comparison down to 34 from 36 balls with two fours from Mohammad Nabi’s last over. New Zealand eventually crossed the line riding an unbeaten 68-run partnership between Conway and Williamson. Previously, Afghanistan lost both openers cheaply after opting for bat. Adam Milne removed Mohammad Shahzad in the third over courtesy of a fine catch by wicketkeeper Conway. Trent Boult then had Hazratullah Zazai catch. And when Tim Southee pinned Rahmanullah Gurbaz up front in the PowerPlay’s last over, Afghanistan was in dire straits. Najibullah Zadran brought some life into the innings with a few limits on James Neesham in the ninth. But just when there was some semblance of fighting back, Gulbadin cut through on the other side. Meanwhile, Najibullah clubbed Santner for two sixes when 19 of the 14th came over, including a walk. Then the left-hander brought out a half-century of 33 balls. The borders dried up between overs 15 and 17 before Najibullah ended the drought with a six and a four from Southee in the 18th. After the last ball from the same over, Nabi was caught and bowled, while Najibullah fell into the next after hitting a 48-ball 73. Neesham gave up two runs and took a wicket in the 20th as Afghanistan finished at 124 for eight. In the end, it wasn’t enough to keep the lace alive. Scoreboard Afghan innings: Hazratullah Zazai c Santner b Boult 2 Mohammad Shahzad c Conway b Milne 4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Southee 6 Gulbadin Naib b Ish Sodhi 15 Najibullah Zadran c Neesham b Boult 73 Mohammad Nabi c and b Southee 14 Karim Janat b Boult 2 R c Williamson 3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-3) 5 Total: 124/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-12, 3-19, 4-56, 5-115, 6-119, 7-121, 8-124 New Zealand bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-24-2, Trent Boult 4-0-17-3, Adam Milne 4-0-17-1, James Neesham 4-0-24-1, Mitchell Santner 2-0-27-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-13-1. New Zealand innings: Martin Guptill b Rashid Khan 28 Daryl Mitchell c Shahzad b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 Kane Williamson Not Out 40 Devon Conway Not Out 36 Extras: (LB-2 W-2) 4 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.1 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-57 Afghanistan bowling: Mohammad Nabi 4-0-26-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-31-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-0-16-0, Hamid Hassan 3-0-14-0, Rashid Khan 4-0- 27-1, Gulbadin Naib 1.1-0-9-0 the knockouts Semi-finals: November 10: England (Group 1 topper) vs New Zealand (Group 2 runner-up), Abu Dhabi November 11: Pakistan (Group 2 winner) vs Australia (Group 1 runner-up), Dubai Final: November 14: Dubai All matches at 7.30pm IST

