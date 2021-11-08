High School Football, Week 10: `New’ win wins Beggs for 2A-7 district title | american football





I’m surprised they were going to throw the ball, Alter said. I thought they were going to run it with CJ somewhere. Hamilton’s two TD passes helped Beggs take a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. After the teams combined just three TDs in the first three quarters, Hamilton opened the final period with a scrambling 19-yard pass to Louis Jupiter and Brown added the 2-point run. But there was no panic on the sidelines of sophomore head coach Ben Palmers Victory. We knew we’d be back, said Alter, an offensive/defensive lineman. We knew they couldn’t stop our transgression. With 9:07 to go, Chandler scored on a 4-yard run set up with his 42-yard pass to Udoumoh. But just 34 seconds later, Beggs responded with Ryan Grayson’s 79-yard TD run to rebuild the lead to 26-14. However, on what turned out to be a key play, Brown was stopped by Teyton Chandler on the conversion run. The win quickly hit back with Triton Chandler’s 50-yard TD pass to Udoumoh. After Beggs was 3-and-out, the Conquerors drove 63 yards for the winning touchdown. We made some small mistakes early in the race, but we managed it, said Triton Chandler. We did what we prepared for. This is now expected. This is the new victory.

