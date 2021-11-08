Women’s tennis closes fall season at Stetson Invite





DELAND, FL. The Middle Tennessee women’s tennis team closed out the fall season this weekend, competing in the Stetson Invite from Thursday, November 4 through Sunday, November 7. The Blue Raiders were initially scheduled to begin play on Friday, November 5, but due to inclement weather en route to the DeLand area, Stetson moved several games a day early to avoid the rainy weather. On opening day, the Blue Raiders won four doubles matches. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt and Muskan Gupta together for a pair of wins, FAMU’s defeated Harden and Porter 6-1, then followed it up with their second win of the day when they defeated FAMU’s Salina and Clayton 6-4. Love Star Alexis and Zani Barnard also racked up a pair of double wins, beating Salina and Clayton 6-2, before beating Rattlers’ Hubeaut and Sumaia 7-6(4). in singles, Lee Barnard took her first win of the day, securing a win over Gabriel from Stetson, 6-3, 6-4. Love Star Alexis took the second win of the day in Blue Raiders singles when she defeated Stetson’s Cohen 6-1, 6-4. On Saturday, Alexis and L. Barnard started the day with a doubles win over Stetson’s Pasini and Rizk, 6-4. The Blue Raiders went on to record three singles wins with Schmidt leading the way with a dominant 4-0, 4-0 win over FAMU’s Salinas. Alexis and L. Barnard were able to take their second win of the day as they both took the singles wins against FAMU. Alexis defeated Clayton van Ratters 4-1, 4-0, while L. Barnard recorded a 4-1, 4-1 win over FAMU’s Hubeaut. L. Barnard and Schmidt had some wins on the final day of the Stetson Invite. L. Barnard took a 4-3, 4-0 win against Stetson’s Talbert. Schmidt ended the day with a win against Hammoud van Stetson, 4-2, 4-2. HEAD COACH TAYO BAILEY-DUVALL “The Stetson Invite was a good end to our fall season. We used this fall to work on our mental game and last weekend we saw some significant improvements. Although the bad weather meant we had to be very flexible, we were in able to bring in some quality competitions which will leave us motivated and optimistic going into this season for the coming spring season Looking forward to seeing our freshmen Eloise Swarbrick on the field and seeing some new doubles competing in doubles matches. It will be a good spring for us.” Next one The Blue Raiders will open the spring season on Saturday, January 15 as they travel to Fort Meyers, Florida to play the Florida Atlantic Owls. The first service is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. STETSON INVITE RESULTS DeLand, Florida | Mandy Stoll Tennis Center | Nov 4-7 Thursday 4 November

doubles

Lilly-Sophie Schmidt / Muskan Gupta (MT) final. Rachel Harden/Hailey Porter (FAMU) 6-1

Lilly-Sophie Schmidt / Muskan Gupta (MTSU) def. Susan Salina/Adrienne Clayton (FAMU) 6-4

Love Star Alexis / Zani Barnard (MT) final. Susan Salina/Adrienne Clayton (FAMU) 6-2

Love Star Alexis / Zani Barnard (MTSU) def. Aylen Hubeaut/Claudia Sumaia (FAMU) 7-6(4)

Aylen Hubeaut/Claudia Sumaia (FAMU) beats. Lee Barnard / Noelle Mauro (MTSU) 6-2

Rachel Harden/Haleigh Porter (FAMU) beats. Lee Barnard / Noelle Mauro (MTSU) 6-4 singles

Lee Barnard (MT) final. Anais Gabriel (SE) 6-3, 6-4

Noa Cohen (SU) beats. Muskan Gupta (MTSU) 6-1, 6-4

Love Star Alexis (MT) final. Elodie Foster (SE) 5-7, 6-3 (10-7)

Tess Menten (unbound) def. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTSU) 6-1, 6-2 Saturday November 6

doubles Anais Gabriel / Noa Cohen (SU) beats. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt / Muskan Gupta (MT) 6-3

Elodie Foster / Alanna Di Francesco (SU) defeats. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt / Muskan Gupta (MT) 7-5

Anais Gabriel / Noa Cohen (SU) beats. Love Star Alexis / Lee Barnard (MTSU) 6-0

Love Star Alexis / Lee Barnard (MTSU) def. Laia Pasini / Latetia Rizk (SU) 6-4 singles

Lee Barnard (MTSU) def. Aylean Hubeaut (FAMU) 4-1, 4-1

Rachel Harden (FAMU) beats. Muskan Gupta (MT) 1-4, 4-0 (7-3)

Love Star Alexis (MT) final. Adrienne Clayton (FAMU) 4-1, 4-0

Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MT) final. Susan Salinas (FAMU) 4-0, 4-0 sunday november 7

singles

Lee Barnard (MT) final. Olivia Talbert (SE) 4-3, 4-0

Alanna Di Francesco (SU) beats. Love Star Alexis (MT) 2-4, 4-2 (7-1)

Lilly-Sophie Schmidt Certainly. Daliyah Hammoud (SU) 4-2, 4-2 FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennessee women’s tennis on social media on Facebook(/BlueRaiderWomensTennis), Twitter(@MT_WomensTennis) and Instagram(@mt_womentennis).

