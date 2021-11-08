Sports
BGSU hockey wins shutout, sweep St. Thomas | Sport
Bowling Green State University hockey earned their first CCHA weekend sweep at the Slater Family Ice Arena. After a 4-2 win on Friday, the Falcons defeated St.Thomas 3-0 on Saturday.
BGSU has scored a goal in every period.
Like Friday’s game, this was a penalty shootout affair. St.Thomas was called up for five penalties and BGSU was called up for three.
The special teams for the Falcons were great again. They again held the Tommies to zero power play goals. BGSU took advantage of a power play with a goal from senior Alex Barber.
Head Coach Ty Eigner said the goal helped avoid disappointment after the first period.
Wed probably came into the period (second) a little frustrated if we hadn’t gotten that goal late. That was a big goal of Barber, said Eigner.
Overall, the Falcons were 1 for 5 on the power play. The last game they were 2 for 4 on the power play.
Goals from senior Sam Craggs and freshman Austen Swankler gave the Falcons enough cushion to weather a potential St. Thomas comeback.
For Swankler, this was his third goal in a row in three consecutive games. He has scored five goals in his last six games.
He also counted an assist to give him a multi-point game.
Senior Gabriel Chicoine had two assists in this game. It is his second multi-assist competition this season.
Just like last weekend, junior Zack Rose started the first game in the series and freshman Christian Stoever started the second game.
Eigner continues to show tremendous confidence in his freshman goalkeeper.
We feel like Christian is just one of those guys who gives us the chance to win every night, Eigner said.
This time, Stoever recorded his first career win and shutout. He made 18 saves in the game.
Stoever felt like working at home and playing for the audience.
I am lucky enough to be able to play in front of a large audience and student section. It certainly helps us every night when they cheer when we score a big hit or a big goal, Stoever said.
After BGSU had 55 shots in the last game, they had 30 in this game.
St.Thomas had 45 shots in the last game and 18 in this game.
The Falcons travel to Mankato to face the NCAA’s second-ranked team, Minnesota State at 8:07 PM on Friday and 7:07 PM on Saturday.
Sources
2/ https://www.sent-trib.com/sports/bgsu-hockey-gets-shutout-win-sweep-st-thomas/article_10aa989c-3fdd-11ec-bfd5-d747885193b5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]