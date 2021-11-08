Jordan loves mom watching from a nosebleed chair has a heartwarming story





Jordan Love was unexpectedly found in the Green Bay Packers kicks off lineup this week after Aaron Rodgers caught COVID and showed his unvaccinated ass to the world. Love, of course, was the #26 overall pick in the 2020 Utah State NFL Draft, and Rodgers reportedly didn’t like his team taking another quarterback in the first round. While Rodgers won MVP last season, Love spent his entire rookie year on the bench. Suddenly, Love was caught in the middle of the biggest story in the competition. He had the unfortunate task of heading out to face a disappointing but super talented one Kansas City Chiefs team in its very first start. Jordan Love’s mother and girlfriend stood in the stands to support him as he made his first start. When FOX cameras showed them, the station had to pan to the very last row of the stadium. Home teams must provide a certain number of seats for their opponent, and those far away seats are among the tickets issued. According to former Raiders CEO Amy Trask, the Packers also got some better seats, but apparently they were handed out to other people. When the sight of Loves girlfriend and mother in the last row of the stadium went viral on social media, a sweet side story emerged. Anna Love has apparently been to all of her sons’ games since his freshman year with red shirts at Utah State, even the ones he didn’t play in. Love spoke about his mother’s support after the match. Believe me, it’s crazy. My mother, she is very wonderful, Love said Friday. She’s been doing that since college, when I was a freshman wearing a red shirt, knowing I wasn’t even fit to see the field, she was there. I tell her, you know I don’t play, you don’t have to go out of your way to come to these games. She says: No, I’ll be there. I want to see you. So that was great. She’s been to every game. It’s nice to know she’s there. I’m trying to find her in the stands. It’s a great feeling. She is amazing. She is amazing. Just show me how much she loves and cares about me being there. Love’s father passed away when he was 14 years old, but his mother has always been there for him. The Packers lost, 13-7, and Love had a mostly bad day in what turned out to be a very winable game as the Green Bay defense stepped in. Love finished the game 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He struggled badly when flashed. Patrick Mahomes was limited to 166 yards passing on the other side, but the Packers still lost. Regardless of where Jordan Loves Packer’s career goes from here, he knows that Hell always has the support of his wonderful mother.

