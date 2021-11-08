Vols’ top five performers in 45-42 win in Kentucky





A shootout with loads of big plays generated many heroes for Tennessee Football as the Vols took their biggest win of the Josh Heupel era. In doing so, they defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 45-42, their first win over a top 25 team in three years, the last time also at the expense of the UK, and they went to 5-4 and 3-3 in the SEC, effectively guarantee a winning season. It was a back and forth game with five lead changes, nine if you lead to a draw or broken draw as lead changes. Then the Vols made several key positions late to take home the win. When we’re ready to name the players most responsible for these stands, know that they’ll be on both sides of the ball. Sure, the defense had a rough time all night, but the key players in the defense made great moves when needed to ensure Rocky Top held onto this win. We have to name them but to be honest we could have named 10 guys just out of insult. Let’s see who stood out the most. These were the top five Tennessee football performers in their Kentucky win. 5 Cedric Tillman Wide receiver red shirt junior 6 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD Three receivers on the day had over 70 yards, two of whom had a touchdown over 70 yards. Jalin Hyatt could have been fourth and third respectively, as he had a 41-yard catch that should have been a 70-yard touchdown, but he was ruled out in midfield. Then there’s the tight end Jacob Warren, who had an 18-yard touchdown catch. Cedric Tillman was the most consistent recipient. All of his catches came at key moments, including his first, a one meter gain that went down for a first to keep a UT drive alive when it was 21-14 down. He then caught three straight passes to pick up 35 yards with 19 seconds left in the first half to set the Vols up for a field goal, leaving them at 24-21 at halftime. In the bottom half, as the Vols held onto a 38-35 lead in the fourth, Tillman came back for a great catch from 37 yards. He caught a six-yard touchdown on the next play. Simply put, he was up all night playing Tennessee football, which is why he makes this list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allfortennessee.com/2021/11/07/tennessee-football-top-performers-kentucky-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos