Howell Selected a Manning Award “Star Of The Week”





NEW ORLEANS Sam Howell has been named a Manning Award “Star of the Week” after his outstanding performance in leading North Carolina to a 58-55 win last Saturday against previously undefeated top-10-ranked Wake Forest. Howell amassed a total of 320 yards on offense — 216 ​​through the air and 104 on the ground — and accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing. College football fans can now head to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they believe was the best performance of the past weekend. When voting closes at 11 a.m. (Central) on Thursday, the best vote catcher will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the week. VOTE HERE!

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=allstatesugarbowl&set=a.10165570964175459 The Manning Award was created in 2004 by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the achievements of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowling performance in the ballot. Since the Manning Award began recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 424 different quarterbacks from 129 schools have been recognized. Seventy-three players from 66 different schools were honored during the 2020 season. This week’s eight Manning Award stars are: Dustin Crum, Kent State (20-of-30, 322 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 90.6) Crum, who also rushes for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns, notches his seventh career 300-yard game as he leads the Golden Flashes to a critical MAC win over Northern Illinois, 52-47. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (15 of 20, 316 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 75.3) Hooker, who also runs for 41 yards, sets career records for passing yards and touchdowns as he leads the Volunteers to a 45-42 upset of No. 18 Kentucky in an SEC road game. Sam Howell , North Carolina (16-of-26, 216 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, QBR: 87.6) Howell, who also runs for 104 yards and two touchdowns, helps the Tar Heels close an 18-point deficit in the second half as they take down No. 9 Wake Forest, 58-55. Chandler Morris, TCU (29-of-41, 461 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 90.4) Making his first career start, Morris also runs for 70 yards and a touchdown while catching a seven-yard pass as he counts the fourth most passing yards in TCU history in the Horned Frogs’ 30-28 Big 12 . No. 12 Baylor, 30-28. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (40-of-54, 536 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 95.6) O’Connell, who hits career highs in completions, tries, yards and touchdowns while setting a record for percentage completion (over 50 attempts), throws for the third most yards in school history to lead the Boilermakers to a 40-29 upset of no. 3 Michigan State, Purdue’s second win over a top-3 team this season. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (28-of-43, 416 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 89.3) Pickett, who also runs for 57 yards and a touchdown, carves his third 400-yard game of the season as he leads the Panthers to a 54-29 ACC road win over Duke. Clayton Tune, Houston (21-of-26, 385 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 91.6) Tune, who scores the seventh 300-yard game of his career, helps the Cougars fend off an upset bid from USF as they win 54-42 in an AAC road game for their first eight-game winning streak since 2016. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (22 of 34, 389 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 89.6) Van Dyke becomes the first Miami quarterback to throw 325 yards in three consecutive games since Bernie Kosar in 1984, leading the Hurricanes to another comeback win, 33-30, over Georgia Tech in ACC action. The Manning Award selected 32 quarterbacks for the preseason Watchlist and added 15 additional quarterbacks in October. The finalists will be selected in December and the winner is expected to be announced after the College Football Playoff National Championship.

