Sports
End of an era: Shastri-Kohli partnership eyes winning end of important chapter in Indian cricket | Cricket News
At around 6.30pm, New Zealand hit the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of Indian fans, who against hopes were hoping for a miracle to happen under the blazing midday sun at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
The mood in the Indian camp was clear when BCCI’s official media whatsapp group had a message for the journalists: “The optional evening training session has been cancelled.”
It was understandable dejection as for the first time since the 2012 edition of this event, India had failed to make it to the knockout stage of an ICC event.
The Indian players, who watched the TV and how Afghanistan battle it out against the Black Caps, knew halfway through the game that they would now all have to take the flight back to their respective cities on Tuesday, a welcome break from the bio-game. bubble, but not in the way they would have liked.
They are sure to win big against Namibia and skipper Kohli would do a world of good if he let Rahul Chahar play a match and give Ishan Kishan another chance. The senior players would win very little against the David Wieses of the world except for improving their individual stats.
Rarely has an Indian team played such an insignificant match at an ICC event since the last league match at the 1992 World Cup against South Africa, having already been out of the race for the semi-finals.
It’s not the first time India has been knocked out of a global tournament for the last four stages, but it’s never been more frustrating to be able to clearly read the letters on the wall.
India lost two crucial throws, hit horribly in light, if not very, test conditions, then rolled horribly on a dew-laden surface.
It was as if heaven had conspired that nothing was going to go right for the team after it had a great run in England.
And that will hurt Shastri, a proud man who has done his part to make this a formidable all-condition test team with a deadly fast bowling attack.
“Toss played a very, very vital role and I believe that in these kinds of matches, toss should have no importance whatsoever,” bowling coach Bharath Arun said on Sunday.
“Toss here gives unfair advantage and there’s a huge change in batting in the first innings and batting in the second innings. That shouldn’t be the case in a short set-up like this,” he reiterated what generally told the official was the rule for the team during all these days after the defeat in New Zealand.
For Kohli, who is all set to lose even his ODI captaincy in the coming days, this was not how he would have wanted to end his T20 captaincy stint as the national team had already left the IPL captaincy.
It is also the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy that an Indian men’s team has not reached at least the semi-finals of an ICC event.
They were champions in the 50 over Champions Trophy in 2013, followed by a second place in the T20 World Cup in 2014. In the 2015 ODI World Cup, the team lost in the semi-finals.
At the 2016 T20 World Cup, they reached the final four stages, losing to Pakistan in the 2017 50-over Champions Trophy final.
In 2019, their ODI World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals and the two-year World Test Championship also ended in a final defeat.
A combination of factors led to this debacle and if Kohli’s poor captaincy and selection is a factor, the problems were certainly exacerbated by players like Hardik Pandya, who failed to reveal the full extent of their fitness status to the national selectors.
Although Pandya showed his original self against Afghanistan, he would get very little credit for that feat after failing to score as a pure batter against quality attacks like Pakistan and New Zealand.
It’s still not clear whether Kohli will be seen as a one-size-fits-all captain in Test matches, but his performance in the last four ICC tournaments leaves a lot to be desired.
Now approaching the mid-thirties and showing signs of a conservative play, one can only hope that with 11 months left before the next T20 World Cup, India would start with a fresh slate and a fresher approach.
Namibia has so far only managed to beat Scotland in their Super 12 engagements after making the tournament in the T20 format for the first time.
Plowing:
india: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul T
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Beard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.
Start match: 7.30 pm IST.
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/icc-mens-t20-world-cup/end-of-an-era-shastri-kohli-partnership-eyes-winning-end-to-significant-chapter-in-indian-cricket/articleshow/87570869.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]