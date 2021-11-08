End of an era: Shastri-Kohli partnership eyes winning end of important chapter in Indian cricket | Cricket News

DUBAI: Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for the last time in the shortest format, would aim to end India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a win over Namibia in the last Super of the team 12 game here on Monday.At around 6.30pm, New Zealand hit the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of Indian fans, who against hopes were hoping for a miracle to happen under the blazing midday sun at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.The mood in the Indian camp was clear when BCCI’s official media whatsapp group had a message for the journalists: “The optional evening training session has been cancelled.”

It was understandable dejection as for the first time since the 2012 edition of this event, India had failed to make it to the knockout stage of an ICC event.

The Indian players, who watched the TV and how Afghanistan battle it out against the Black Caps, knew halfway through the game that they would now all have to take the flight back to their respective cities on Tuesday, a welcome break from the bio-game. bubble, but not in the way they would have liked.

They are sure to win big against Namibia and skipper Kohli would do a world of good if he let Rahul Chahar play a match and give Ishan Kishan another chance. The senior players would win very little against the David Wieses of the world except for improving their individual stats.

Rarely has an Indian team played such an insignificant match at an ICC event since the last league match at the 1992 World Cup against South Africa, having already been out of the race for the semi-finals.

It’s not the first time India has been knocked out of a global tournament for the last four stages, but it’s never been more frustrating to be able to clearly read the letters on the wall.

India lost two crucial throws, hit horribly in light, if not very, test conditions, then rolled horribly on a dew-laden surface.

It was as if heaven had conspired that nothing was going to go right for the team after it had a great run in England.

And that will hurt Shastri, a proud man who has done his part to make this a formidable all-condition test team with a deadly fast bowling attack.

“Toss played a very, very vital role and I believe that in these kinds of matches, toss should have no importance whatsoever,” bowling coach Bharath Arun said on Sunday.

“Toss here gives unfair advantage and there’s a huge change in batting in the first innings and batting in the second innings. That shouldn’t be the case in a short set-up like this,” he reiterated what generally told the official was the rule for the team during all these days after the defeat in New Zealand.

For Kohli, who is all set to lose even his ODI captaincy in the coming days, this was not how he would have wanted to end his T20 captaincy stint as the national team had already left the IPL captaincy.

It is also the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy that an Indian men’s team has not reached at least the semi-finals of an ICC event.

They were champions in the 50 over Champions Trophy in 2013, followed by a second place in the T20 World Cup in 2014. In the 2015 ODI World Cup, the team lost in the semi-finals.

At the 2016 T20 World Cup, they reached the final four stages, losing to Pakistan in the 2017 50-over Champions Trophy final.

In 2019, their ODI World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals and the two-year World Test Championship also ended in a final defeat.

A combination of factors led to this debacle and if Kohli’s poor captaincy and selection is a factor, the problems were certainly exacerbated by players like Hardik Pandya, who failed to reveal the full extent of their fitness status to the national selectors.

Although Pandya showed his original self against Afghanistan, he would get very little credit for that feat after failing to score as a pure batter against quality attacks like Pakistan and New Zealand.

It’s still not clear whether Kohli will be seen as a one-size-fits-all captain in Test matches, but his performance in the last four ICC tournaments leaves a lot to be desired.

Now approaching the mid-thirties and showing signs of a conservative play, one can only hope that with 11 months left before the next T20 World Cup, India would start with a fresh slate and a fresher approach.

Namibia has so far only managed to beat Scotland in their Super 12 engagements after making the tournament in the T20 format for the first time.

Plowing:

india: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul T

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Beard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

Start match: 7.30 pm IST.