The “Big Noon Kickoff” crew discusses the first College Football Playoff rankings and whether teams like Cincinnati and Oklahoma stand a chance.
College Football Rankings: Georgia, Cincinnati Stay on Top as Michigan State Drops in RJ Young’s Top 25
Through RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Writer
Every Sunday morning during the college football season, RJ Young will publish his updated Top 25 rankings.
While seven of the teams in the first College Football Playoff standings lost to unranked opponents on Saturday, Purduethe victory over Michigan state was the biggest annoyance of all.
Heisman contender Kenneth Walker III did his part for the Spartans, with 23 carries for 146 rush yards and a TD. However, he had an uncharacteristic clumsiness. And MSU QB Payton Thorne wasn’t bad. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 276 yards with two TDs and a pick, although there were some early drops.
So it wasn’t so much that MSU was bad, but that the Boilermakers were good. They took 11 out of 18 third downs and held the Spartans to six out of 13.
Purdue quarterback Aidan OConnell and wide receiver David Bell took off in the monster win in West Lafayette, Indiana. OConnell completed 40 of 54 attempts for 536 passing yards with three TDs. Bell caught 11 of those passes for 217 yards.
This was Purdues’ second win against a top-five opponent this season after knocking out then-No. 2 Iowa three weeks ago. It was the first time in 61 years that the Boilermakers defeated two of AP’s top-five teams in the same season.
And then there’s this: The Purdue program always has 17 wins against AP top-five opponents. That’s most of the country. Since 1971, four unranked teams have beaten not one but two top-five teams in the same season: 1978 Missouri, 1983 Penn State, 2007 Illinois and 2021 Purdue.
The Boilermakers are excellent at ruining your dream season.
But is 6-3 Purdueas good as 8-1 Michigan?
The College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Michigan No. 7 last Tuesday. Now that ranking looks even crazier. The Wolverines lost to the state of Michigan, which was ranked No. 3 by the CFP commission. And the Spartans are no longer undefeated.
Michigan’s No. 7 rankingis an indictment of the CFP commission and what it thinks good football looks like. The commission’s view is incongruous and obtuse at best.
Results should be more important than my or your opinion, which is how I make my rankings, using rationality and reason and the following criteria:
1. How many AP Top-25 teams (ranked at the time of matchup) a team has defeated.
2. A bounty is placed on being undefeated. Power 5 teams are more than likely to play tougher schedules than groups of 5 teams.
3. Being undefeated trumps the power of the schedule, with the belief that winning every game is harder than losing a game to a good soccer team.
4. Results, Rsum and Winning are important. If two teams have identical rsums, the eye test becomes necessary.
Here are my Top 25 teams in the country for week 10:
1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Defeated Missouri 43-6
Top-25 wins: four
2. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0)
Defeated Tulsa 28-20
Top-25 wins: one
3. Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)
Inactive
Top-25 wins: one
4. UTSA Roadrunners (9-0)
Defeated UTEP 44-23
Top-25 wins: nil
5. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
Defeated LSU 20-14
Top-25 wins: three
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1)
Defeated West Virginia 24-3
Top-25 wins: three
7. Michigan State Spartans (8-1)
Lost to Purdue 40-29
Top-25 wins: two
8. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
Defeated Washington 26-16
Top-25 wins: one
9. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1)
Nebraska defeated 26-17
Top-25 wins: one
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud had 405 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba brought in 15 passes for 240 receiving yards in the Buckeyes’ victory over Nebraska.
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1)
Defeated Navy 34-7
Top-25 wins: one
11. Houston Cougars (8-1)
Defeated South Florida 54-42
Top-25 wins: one
12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1)
Lost to North Carolina 58-55
Top-25 wins: nil
13. Michigan Wolverines (8-1)
Defeated Indiana 29-7
Top-25 wins: nil
Michigan defeated Indiana 29-7 behind 168 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Hassan Haskins. QB Cade McNamara threw 168 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1)
Defeated South Georgia 28-8
Top-25 wins: nil
15. San Diego State Aztecs (8-1)
Defeated Hawaii 17-10
Top-25 wins: nil
San Diego State pretended a field goal was a field goal when proprietor Jack Browning went 13 yards to the house to put the Aztecs ahead of Hawaii 14-7.
16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1)
Defeated the State of Georgia 21-17
Top-25 wins: nil
17. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)
Defeated Northwest 17-12
Top-25 wins: three
18. BYU Cougars (8-2)
Defeated the State of Idaho 59-14
Top-25 wins: two
19. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)
Defeated 20-3 Maroon
Top-25 wins: two
20. Baylor Bears (7-2)
Lost to TCU 30-28
Top-25 wins: two
TCU QB Chandler Morris had 461 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 70 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown when the Horned Frogs upset Baylor.
21. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)
Defeated Freedom 27-14
Top-25 wins: one
22. Wolfpack in the state of North Carolina (7-2)
Defeated the State of Florida 28-14
Top-25 wins: one
23. Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2)
Defeated the State of Arkansas 48-14
Top-25 wins: one
24. SMU Mustangs (7-2)
Lost to Memphis 28-25
Top-25 wins: nil
25. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3)
Defeated Maryland 31-14
Top-25 wins: two
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “The #1 ranked show with RJ Young.” Follow him on Twitter @RJ_Youngand subscribe to “The RJ Young Showon YouTube. He’s not on a StepMill.
