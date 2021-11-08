Tennis: Djokovic beats Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title, Tennis News & Top Stories





PARIS (REUTERS) – Novak Djokovic won a record-lengthening sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his US Open final defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 win in Sunday’s showpiece (November 7) . The Serb, who is guaranteed to secure the No. 1 spot for a record seventh time at the end of the year, took time to adjust to break through the solid defense of the world No. 2, but was unstoppable when he hit his stride. found an opening. Wanting to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017, Djokovic kept his cool the entire time to complete his mission against the holder. Medvedev was overwhelmed in the third set and bowed out of the match on the first match point as Djokovic unleashed a stellar forehand winner down the line. Sunday’s triumph gave Djokovic a record 37th Masters title. Frankly, I’ve already closed that (New York) chapter. I don’t regret it, really. I don’t spend days suffering because I didn’t hit the calendar this year, he told a news conference. I’m very relieved that the calendar, that the Grand Slam season was over, because I felt an enormous pressure like I’ve never felt in my life. So it was an interesting experience and I’m very satisfied with the way I played Grand Slams, three wins and a final. I mean, there are a lot more positive things to be thankful for and look at than negative ones. On Sunday, Djokovic remained unperturbed despite losing the opening set and set a new record. I’ve always been honest enough to say that the history of our sport is too much of a motivation, he said. It is a goal, yes, to prove that I can break all records with all the results I can achieve professionally on the tour. So yes, I love breaking records. I am very motivated to continue. My priority are the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 where you can get the most points. This is an added benefit of our sport. Djokovic will now set his sights on the ATP Finals from November 14-21 in Turin, where he will try to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles in the end-of-season event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/tennis/tennis-djokovic-downs-medvedev-to-claim-record-sixth-paris-masters-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos